3 Epic confrontations we could see on WWE TV in 2019 

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
720   //    02 Jun 2019, 05:45 IST

Could any of these happen?
Could any of these happen?

The one thing that WWE is sadly lacking in today's landscape is titanic confrontations, as back in the good old days of the Attitude Era and even Ruthless Aggression Era, epic showdowns were a regular. We were used to seeing large scale showdowns on a regular basis.

From, The Rock facing off against Stone Cold Steve Austin to Triple H facing the man he betrayed in Shawn Micheals, were all encounters that made Raw special at times. However, in 2019, WWE's downward spiral has caused these types of special moments to take a backseat to narratives that have driven fans away from the product.

But many believe that this can change if the company uses its resources to create compelling television once again. In WWE at the moment, many of these confrontations can be possible with right booking, and with right narratives in place. So, let's look at three of these showdowns and what it could mean for the company moving forward.

#1 Goldberg Vs The Undertaker


A collision we might see soon.
A collision we might see soon.

Fans will get a dream match they have been asking for a long time, as The Undertaker will take on Goldberg at WWE's Super Showdown event. While some parts of the WWE Universe are complacent on the fact that this match is a little over fifteen years too late, no one really is boycotting the chance to see these two legends lock horns for the first time ever.

Moreover, on Raw next week, it has been announced that the Undertaker will return, and on Smackdown Live, Goldberg will make his debut. Everyone knows that these legends appearances will probably be there to promote their match, but what are the chances of them colliding?

It's pretty high if you ask any one of the websites reporting rumours that WWE has been planning on using Goldberg and The Undertaker to increase ratings on Raw. This would be a smart move by the company, as the three-way staredown between Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker in 2017 as one of the highlights of the year.







Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Stone Cold Steve Austin
