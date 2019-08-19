3 exciting WWE rivalries for The Fiend

This is much awaited

Bray Wyatt has been a hot subject of discussion in the entire wrestling world ever since he has brought his alter-ego, The Fiend, to the scenes. The Fiend has received a big push after its advent.

Considering the kind of push The Fiend is receiving, it is no brainer to predict that he may soon be in the main event scene with other big names.

The big names not only include the big babyface superstars of the company but top heel wrestlers as well. The Fiend's cryptic demeanor is enough to suggest that he may treat everyone alike and nobody remains safe.

Also, It would be hard to keep The Fiend's character in a limited space. So, apart from the traditional babyface vs. heel story arcs, the option of the heel vs. heel storylines must also be kept open by the creatives.

Here, in this article, I am going to tell you about 3 exciting rivalries for the Fiend.

3. AJ Styles/The OC

This would be Interesting

AJ Styles has now reunited with his longtime friends, The Good Brothers, to form a heel stable called The OC. This is one of the most prominent heel stables right now.

It would be very exciting to see The Fiend target this team. This may lead to a thrilling feud as well as the origin of many new stories.

Just imagine, how exciting it would be if OC joins hands with The Fiend and The Phenomenal One goes on to win the Universal Title.

Or if AJ Styles is tempted to get the Universal Title with the help of The Fiend and deceives the Good Brothers.

In another possible angle, The OC may initially overcome The Fiend, which prompts the Eater of The Worlds to call on some of his old pals to deal with these three. Fans already want Harper and Rowan to reunite with The Fiend, and this would be epic.

