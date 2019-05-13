3 Exciting things we might see on RAW this week (13 May 2019)

The Man will sign a double contract

WWE took us on a roller coaster ride last week when Vince McMahon introduced the Wild Card Rule. Owing to substandard ratings, the company seemed desperate to improve their product.

The Chairman announced that only three Superstars would be allowed on the other brand through Wild Card Rule. The number was later on increased to four. Nevertheless, five SmackDown Live Superstars showed up on RAW last week. Apart from Roman Reigns, Lars Sullivan, Elias, Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan arrived from the blue brand. In fact, Kingston and Bryan, who are SmackDown Live Superstars, main-evented RAW.

Becky Lynch got her hands on Lacey Evans after the Sassy Southern Belle squashed a local wrestler. Bray Wyatt presented another episode of the Firefly House where Mercy the Buzzard killed the Rambling Rabbit. Sami Zayn continued to diss the WWE Universe last week, but Braun Strowman silenced him and put him in a dumpster. Surprisingly, the Universal Champion Seth Rollins got pinned last week. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre squared off, but it was interrupted by Shane McMahon and Elias.

Though the Wild Card Rule got a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe, it was an improvement from the week before. The upcoming RAW will be held in London, England. Here we discuss three exciting things we could see on Monday Night RAW this week.

#3 AJ Styles might turn heel

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are set to lock horns at Money in the Bank. The match was confirmed a couple of weeks ago when the Phenomenal One overcame all the odds to become the number one contender for the Universal Champion. Both superstars are two of the best in-ring performers in WWE, and it is a dream match for a large number of fans.

The feud has garnered the attention of the WWE Universe, but both Styles and Rollins are babyfaces. Since WWE loves to book a blockbuster feud with a good guy and a bad guy, we might see a major heel turn this week. Although Rollins showed a few villainous traits when he slayed The Beast at WrestleMania, he is currently a fan favorite. Hence, Styles could turn heel on the final RAW before Money in the Bank.

The Phenomenal One showed signs of a heel turn in the last few weeks. During the contract signing, Styles was fierce, and he put his hands on the Universal Champion. Interestingly, Styles and Rollins were put in the same team to face Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in a Tag Team match. Styles left Rollins high and dry after accidentally hitting a Phenomenal Forearm on him, causing the latter to be pinned.

Styles has been a babyface for over two years, and a heel turn could give a new direction to his character. Moreover, it will give us a classic battle between a heel and a face at the XL Center.

