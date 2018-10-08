3 expected feuds after the WWE Super Show Down

WWE Super Show-Down in Australia was an astonishing PPV and the show had some top-notch matches. Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG) hosted the show, which is the largest Cricket ground in the world. Around 70,000 people attended the show and it certainly lived up to the expectation.

The show had four title matches and there was only one title change. Buddy Murphy became the new Cruiserweight champion after defeating Cedric Alexander in an awe-inspiring match.

Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch via disqualification, but Lynch retained the Smackdown women's title. The Smackdown tag team champions The New Day defeated the Bar to retain the title successfully. AJ Styles became victorious against Samoa Joe and the match was certainly magnificent.

John Cena returned to the squared circle after months and he teamed up with Bobby Lashley. They defeated Kevin Owens and Elias in a tag team match. As a matter of fact, Cena finished the match with a new finisher called 'Sixth move of doom'. The IIconics won against Asuka and Naomi in their home soil.

Meanwhile, the Shield showed their supremacy once again and they defeated Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Daniel Bryan beat the Miz to become the number one contender for the WWE title. The Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey teamed up with the Bella twins to face the Riott Squad. However, the most anticipated match of the night was Triple H vs the Undertaker for one last time. The two legends had a remarkable match and Triple H became victorious.

Here we discuss three expected feuds after the WWE Super Show-Down:

#3 Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles

This feud is certainly going to take place from Smackdown Live this week and Daniel Bryan can be an exceptional opponent for the WWE champion AJ Styles. Bryan faced the Miz in Australia and the match ended in just 2 minutes 25 seconds. Bryan earned the right to be the number one contender for the WWE title.

Bryan is one of the best in-ring performers in the WWE today and he can deliver an extraordinary match against Styles who is equally good. Both superstars are swift in the ring. Bryan has won the WWE title four times and he will be determined to acquire the gold for the fifth time in his career

