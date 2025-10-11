3 Explanations for Tiffany Stratton losing WWE title match at Crown Jewel

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 11, 2025 14:53 GMT
Tiffany lost to Stephanie! (Credits: Netflix)
Tiffany lost to Stephanie (Image credits: Crown Jewel on Netflix)

The second bout on the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth card was for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship between Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton. During the build-up to the contest, The Buff Barbie was a favorite, given that she was a more experienced champion and had an undefeated record in 2025.

La Primera proved everyone wrong once again as she managed to capture a massive win over Stratton. Vaquer was crowned the second-ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion.

Not many fans saw the outcome coming. In this article, we will examine three possible reasons why Tiffany Stratton lost the bout:

#1. Establishing the Women's World Title on WWE TV

The Women’s World Championship has gone through a tough time as Naomi vacated the strap following her pregnancy announcement. Meanwhile, Vaquer won the title.

Many felt that it was an early push for Stephanie, and she needed more wins on the main roster to ultimately be the face of RAW. However, a win over a prime, undefeated Tiffany Stratton, who has absolutely dominated the SmackDown women's division, could establish her as a believable champion.

Ad

#2. To reignite the fire inside Stratton

Riding an undefeated streak and beating former champions while defending her strap made Stratton more confident. She seemingly took Stephanie Vaquer for granted as she looked confident during the build. This bitter loss would eventually reignite the fire inside her.

#3. Potential heel turn

Many feel that Tiffany Stratton has lost her charm since she became the WWE Women's Champion and turned babyface. Her reign as champion has arguably been lackluster so far and could have been booked better. A potential heel turn could probably change the game for her, and a loss against Vaquer may act as groundwork for the much-needed move.

With a lot of potential, all eyes are set on the Triple H-led creative team and how it books Stratton to bounce back from this loss and carry the SmackDown’s women's division.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Pratik Singh
