3 Explanations for Tiffany Stratton losing WWE title match at Crown Jewel

The second bout on the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth card was for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship between Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton. During the build-up to the contest, The Buff Barbie was a favorite, given that she was a more experienced champion and had an undefeated record in 2025.La Primera proved everyone wrong once again as she managed to capture a massive win over Stratton. Vaquer was crowned the second-ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion.Not many fans saw the outcome coming. In this article, we will examine three possible reasons why Tiffany Stratton lost the bout:#1. Establishing the Women's World Title on WWE TV The Women’s World Championship has gone through a tough time as Naomi vacated the strap following her pregnancy announcement. Meanwhile, Vaquer won the title. Many felt that it was an early push for Stephanie, and she needed more wins on the main roster to ultimately be the face of RAW. However, a win over a prime, undefeated Tiffany Stratton, who has absolutely dominated the SmackDown women's division, could establish her as a believable champion.#2. To reignite the fire inside StrattonRiding an undefeated streak and beating former champions while defending her strap made Stratton more confident. She seemingly took Stephanie Vaquer for granted as she looked confident during the build. This bitter loss would eventually reignite the fire inside her.#3. Potential heel turnMany feel that Tiffany Stratton has lost her charm since she became the WWE Women's Champion and turned babyface. Her reign as champion has arguably been lackluster so far and could have been booked better. A potential heel turn could probably change the game for her, and a loss against Vaquer may act as groundwork for the much-needed move.With a lot of potential, all eyes are set on the Triple H-led creative team and how it books Stratton to bounce back from this loss and carry the SmackDown’s women's division.