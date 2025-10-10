3 Explanations for Uncle Howdy’s ongoing WWE absence

Over the past two weeks, Uncle Howdy has been absent from WWE television. Despite having Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy as the WWE Tag Team Champions, Howdy's absence raises concern about his plans in the company.Recently, veteran Vince Russo shared his disappointment with Uncle Howdy's booking and raised questions about his sudden absence from television. In this article, we will be looking at three potential explanations for the masked man's ongoing absence in the Stamford-based promotion.#3. Personal time offOne reason Uncle Howdy is absent from television might be his personal time off from TV. Usually, we have seen that stars take some time off television to focus on their personal lives and families.So, it's probable that Howdy might have asked WWE for time off, and the company granted him the same. As a result of this, he has not appeared on television for the past two weeks.#2. Saving himself for tonight's matchOn tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Wyatt Sicks is set to defend their Tag Team titles against The Street Profits. So, it's likely that the company could be saving Uncle Howdy's presence for this title bout.The Wyatt Sicks leader might disrupt this match by attacking Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. This distraction allows the horror faction to retain the gold and remain the tag team champions on the blue brand.#1. No plans for Uncle Howdy in WWEuncle howdy there you are my life for you @KhalidKulmiyeLINK@rosesuski99 @ScorchedBliss Uncle howdy hopefully returns tomorrowDespite all the popularity, there is still a chance that the Stamford-based promotion might have no plans for Uncle Howdy. This lack of plans contributes to his hiatus from television.Since Bo Dallas' introduction as Uncle Howdy, he hasn't achieved any major feat yet. We have even seen him rarely competing in individual matches, which implies that the company has no firm plans for his singles run.Not only this, but Howdy himself competed in a tag team match on television. June 30, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, he competed in a singles match last year on the August 26, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW.With this, there is a realistic possibility that WWE might have no plans for Uncle Howdy, which could explain his absence from TV. Now, all eyes are on tonight's SmackDown and whether the masked man will appear during the Tag title match.A distraction from Howdy makes sense, especially when he is the leader of the Wyatt Sicks faction.