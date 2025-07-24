3 Explanations for WWE not giving Uncle Howdy a singles push

WWE Superstar Uncle Howdy returned with his faction after a five-month hiatus in May 2025. The Wyatt Sicks attacked the SmackDown tag team division, and now, after a few successful matches, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis hold the WWE Tag Team Championship. While his crewmates are now champions, Howdy doesn’t seem to be doing anything as a singles superstar. Here are three reasons why the Stamford-based promotion isn’t pushing his singles career.#3. WWE is trying to maintain the enigma of Uncle HowdyDuring Howdy’s last run, he entangled with Karrion Kross and his former stable, The Final Testament. Despite the efforts of the eerie faction, The Herald of Doomsday ended up winning the feud. Moreover, the way The Miz successfully tricked Howdy also revealed flaws in his mysterious persona.Right now, WWE might be trying to reinforce that trait, which is why Triple H could be keeping him away from direct in-ring competition. This might be the reason why, even though he's always around, Uncle Howdy doesn’t step in to save his faction members unless it's necessary. When he does, he just knocks out a wrestler with the Sister Abigail DDT.#2. WWE might be waiting to give him a title pushWWE might also be waiting to give Uncle Howdy a title push. Currently, however, the United States Championship and the Undisputed WWE Championship seem to be locked away in a few specific storylines. The US Title will revolve around Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, the leader of the MFTs, for some time. The same is true for the Undisputed Title, which John Cena may hold until he retires, with Cody Rhodes most likely the one to dethrone him.Penta faced a similar problem with the Intercontinental Championship, where he had to face several losses while trying to win the belt because of The Judgment Day. It put a big dent in the invincible fighter image of the luchador. While Penta didn’t have the luxury to sit back, Uncle Howdy could easily do so by controlling a powerful faction, keeping himself relevant.#1. WWE might be waiting to establish The Wyatt Sicks before giving Uncle Howdy a big pushWWE put a lot of effort into building The Wyatt Sicks and launching them on RAW in June 2024. A lot of hype was created for the faction, with the company using new methods like showcasing QR codes during live broadcasts that hinted at the crew's next move. However, a crack developed in this act after the stable lost to Karrion Kross and his faction.To make matters worse, the former Bo Dallas also suffered an undisclosed injury right after this. By the time he recovered, The Final Testament had become history, since The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering had been released from WWE. Now that The Wyatt Sicks are back, the company might be trying to re-establish the faction before giving Uncle Howdy a big push. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Howdy and how he continues the legacy of his late brother, Bray Wyatt.