3 factions who could possibly face The Shield

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16.03K   //    03 Sep 2018, 02:56 IST

The Shield has surpassed almost every faction in WWE history
The Shield has surpassed almost every faction in WWE history

The Shield reformed at the Raw after SummerSlam 2018 and prevented Braun Strowman from cashing in his championship opportunity. They would triple powerbomb Strowman through the announcers' table. Since then Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins remain a solid unit. However, their history has been immensely dramatic. 

In 2012 The Shield debuted during the Survivor Series PPV. Since then they have dominated when acting as a unit. However, in 2014 Rollins would betray the group. He would enjoy a reign as WWE Champion. From that moment each member would begin an immense path of success. All three members have been multi-time champions. Moreover, they have all earned World Championships.

With Strowman headed directly into The Shield's path the immediate future seems set. However, imagine all the potential factions which could battle The Shield. The list is short but lucrative. Let's look at some options.

#3 The Kingdom (ROH)

Matt Taven has performed excellently within the group
Matt Taven has performed excellently within the group

In 2014, Adam Cole was working with Ring of Honor; he started the group known as The Kingdom. The original members consisted of Cole and Mike Bennet. After a short period of inactivity, the group reformed under new leader Matt Taven. Ever since 2016, Taven, Vinny Marseglia, and TK O'Ryan have been a mainstay in ROH. 

Between 2014 and 2015, The Kingdom was heavily involved in the ROH Tag Team Championship scene. During this time, The Kingdom had memorable matches involving other successful groups, most notably including reDragon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish), and The Addiction (Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels). It could be argued they equalled Bullet Club.

Recently Matt Taven has led Kingdom to ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship success. Moreover, they have stayed in the forefront of ROH television. If WWE were to bring them into the picture, they would make fantastic opponents for The Shield. Taven versus Seth Rollins could make a particularly special match. 

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
