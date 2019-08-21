3 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed this week on SmackDown Live (August 20th, 2019)

SmackDown Live was the home of a number of interesting botches this week

SmackDown Live this week was promoted as the night that the WWE Universe would finally find out who had been attacking Roman Reigns. The Big Dog has been the victim of two separate random attacks backstage at both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw, but interestingly in recent weeks, the former World Champion's attacker looks to have vanished.

There have been no attacks since the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, but it appears that Rowan and Daniel Bryan are still on the case when it comes to figuring out who it was that attacked Reigns and clearing the former Wyatt Family member's name.

The King of the Ring Tournament also kicked off this week on SmackDown Live with both Andrade and Elias moving forward in the competition with interesting victories over Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens.

In the midst of the build-up towards Clash of Champions, there were a number of interesting botches that the WWE Universe may have missed from last night's episode of SmackDown Live.

#3 Production errors continue

There were a number of interesting production botches this week on SmackDown Live

Monday Night Raw this week had a number of interesting production errors when it came to sound and lighting throughout the show. It appears that this continued on SmackDown Live last night because there were several botches with cameramen who were filming in the wrong place or caught int he wrong position.

As stated on yesterday's botches post, it's unknown as to whether or not the production team has changed over the past few weeks which could be the main reason why the botches have been much more noticeable recently, but it's something that the company should definitely have picked up on and hopefully by next week's episode of Raw they will have ironed out some of the biggest issues.

Camera botch pic.twitter.com/7dm2Tg8bn2 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 21, 2019

