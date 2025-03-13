3 FC Barcelona players that may appear on WWE SmackDown live from Spain

This week, WWE SmackDown heads to Barcelona, and the excitement is palpable. The Catalonian city is known for its love of sports, particularly football, and it is home to FC Barcelona, one of the greatest clubs in football history.

Ad

Over the years, FC Barcelona has captivated fans with its incredible style of football, whether through the Tiki-taka system employed by former manager Pep Guardiola or the incredible skills of its youth players from the La Masia academy. In a sense, the club provides joy to millions, much like the superstars who will perform on WWE SmackDown this Friday.

It wouldn't be all that surprising to see a few FC Barcelona players in attendance for WWE SmackDown. After all, athletes being present at events is nothing new. Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney made his presence felt at an event in 2015 when he slapped Wade Barrett.

Ad

Trending

Here are three FC Barcelona players who could appear on the blue show in the Olimpic Arena.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

#3 WWE could have one of La Masia's best Lamine Yamal at ringside

As mentioned earlier, FC Barcelona is known for its youth academy, La Masia. The club has produced many top talents, with the most notable being one of the world's greatest athletes, Lionel Messi. However, now, there is a new young star on the block, Lamine Yamal.

Ad

The 17-year-old has been wowing audiences ever since he made his first-team debut. His performances both for his club and country have not gone unnoticed, with many already touting him to become one of the world's best. That said, his potential presence on WWE SmackDown would be interesting.

#2 Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati could interfere in Charlotte Flair's match

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will see The Queen, Charlotte Flair, return to one-on-one action. Flair is set to take center stage at WrestleMania 41, where she will face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. However, before that, she will have to take on B-Fab in Barcelona.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is no denying that Flair is the favorite heading into the match. However, she could be in for a major upset, especially if Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati helps B-Fab. The 27-year-old is a top star in the women's scene and could deliver a crushing blow to Flair's ego before The Show of Shows by interfering and costing the latter a potential win.

#1 WWE SmackDown would welcome the presence of Raphinha

Raphinha has taken the world by storm this season for FC Barcelona. With 27 goals and 19 assists this year, and his team in contention for a treble, he is a strong contender to take home the Ballon d'Or.

Ad

Taking this into consideration, he would be a welcome addition to WWE SmackDown. He could even get involved in one of the segments. Perhaps both he and Lamine Yamal could provide backup for Cody Rhodes, should things get hairy on Miz TV.

Expand Tweet

At the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling if there will be any Barcelona players in attendance, but it would be fun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback