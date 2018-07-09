Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 female performers who should return to WWE

Amit Shukla
09 Jul 2018

Will she return to the WWE?
WWE is the biggest company in the field of professional wrestling, and every professional wrestler wants to be a part of their programming in some capacity.

While not every performer gets the opportunity to make it to the WWE, some do get their dreams fulfilled as the WWE understands their talent and gives them the opportunity they rightfully deserve.

A lot of male and female wrestlers have graced the WWE ring with their work, and if we were to talk about some female wrestlers Trish Stratus and Lita automatically come to mind.

Those two ladies really laid the foundation for the WWE women's division we see today as they put everything on the line to give us some of the best matches, and that's not all, they made every match better than the previous one.

They were the first of many female wrestlers that we want to see back again in the WWE, but in this article I will take a look at 3 female performers that should return to the WWE in some capacity.

#3 Christy Hemme

Bring her Back
Christy Hemme made it to the WWE after she won the Diva Search in 2004 and got a year contract with the company. In 2005 she moved from WWE and worked with TNA until 2008.

She won the knockout of the year award in 2006 and moved out of the company in 2008 to perform on the independent circuit until 2011. 

We haven't seen her in the ring over the years, but a return to the ring can never be ruled out for the 37 year young performer. She has been in good shape after giving birth to her quadruplets on October 25 2017.

In case she can't return to a WWE ring, a managerial role is never out of the question. 

