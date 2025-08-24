  • home icon
3 Female stars who had a crush on WWE's Rhea Ripley

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:24 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion

Two-time Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the biggest WWE Superstars of this generation. Mami's popularity is increasing with each passing week, turning her into a megastar. Outside the ring, The Nightmare is admired by not only men but women as well.

That said, many wrestlers and fans have had a crush on the former Judgment Day member at different points. Interestingly, this list includes some popular female stars. In this piece, we will look at three women who had a crush on Rhea Ripley.

#3. Top Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens confessed her admiration for Ripley

Singer and Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens showcases her love for professional wrestling now and then. She is a big fan of the product and has made some appearances at the Stamford-based promotion's events.

Last year, Hudgens attended a WWE show before the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The actress even got the chance to meet superstars backstage, including Rhea Ripley. WWE shared a video on its official Instagram account, where Hudgens confessed her crush on Mami.

"I am her biggest fan, and I have the biggest girl crush on her. I could just watch her forever," Hudgens said. [0.06 - 0.12]
#2. WWE backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley's love for Mami

Cathy Kelley has been a longtime close friend of Rhea Ripley. The two often go viral for their fun, flirty skits. In a viral video on social media, Kelley asked Ripley to say something in German. It turned out to be "I love you, you are my wife."

There are many such videos and posts featuring the two on social media, which indicate that the 36-year-old star had a crush on the former Women's World Champion.

#1. Former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin

Former RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin also shared a close bond with The Nightmare during her time with the company.

There are numerous backstage pictures of Samantha and Rhea Ripley on social media platforms. In a viral video on X, Mami was seen on her knees blowing a flying kiss to Irvin at ringside during a house show.

The singer revealed that she liked the gesture, which subtly shows her love for the former WWE Women's Champion.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

