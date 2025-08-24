3 Female stars who had a crush on WWE's Rhea Ripley

Two-time Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the biggest WWE Superstars of this generation. Mami's popularity is increasing with each passing week, turning her into a megastar. Outside the ring, The Nightmare is admired by not only men but women as well.That said, many wrestlers and fans have had a crush on the former Judgment Day member at different points. Interestingly, this list includes some popular female stars. In this piece, we will look at three women who had a crush on Rhea Ripley.#3. Top Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens confessed her admiration for RipleySinger and Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens showcases her love for professional wrestling now and then. She is a big fan of the product and has made some appearances at the Stamford-based promotion's events. Last year, Hudgens attended a WWE show before the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The actress even got the chance to meet superstars backstage, including Rhea Ripley. WWE shared a video on its official Instagram account, where Hudgens confessed her crush on Mami.&quot;I am her biggest fan, and I have the biggest girl crush on her. I could just watch her forever,&quot; Hudgens said. [0.06 - 0.12]#2. WWE backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley's love for MamiCathy Kelley has been a longtime close friend of Rhea Ripley. The two often go viral for their fun, flirty skits. In a viral video on social media, Kelley asked Ripley to say something in German. It turned out to be &quot;I love you, you are my wife.&quot;There are many such videos and posts featuring the two on social media, which indicate that the 36-year-old star had a crush on the former Women's World Champion.#1. Former WWE announcer Samantha IrvinFormer RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin also shared a close bond with The Nightmare during her time with the company.There are numerous backstage pictures of Samantha and Rhea Ripley on social media platforms. In a viral video on X, Mami was seen on her knees blowing a flying kiss to Irvin at ringside during a house show.The singer revealed that she liked the gesture, which subtly shows her love for the former WWE Women's Champion.