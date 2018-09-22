Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 female superstars who should join The New Day

Shubham Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
696   //    22 Sep 2018, 18:54 IST

New Day has been one of the most successful WWE tag team.
New Day has been one of the most successful tag teams of the WWE

New Day has been one of the most entertaining and successful tag teams of all time. Their in-ring work has been phenomenal while the humor and entertainment quotient of their promos and segments have been second to none.

However, given their recent run as the WWE tag team champions on SmackDown Live, it seems that the Juggernaut has finally come to a halt. Thus, it is high time to rejuvenates the lost touch and in what better way than adding a female superstar to the group.

Thus, today I present to you 3 female superstars who should join the New Day.


#3 Carmella

As of now, Carmella has been portrayed as a babyface
As of now, WWE has started portraying Carmella as a babyface

After losing her Smackdown Women Championship to Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at Summerslam, WWE has started portraying Carmella as a babyface lately. Though she is teaming up with R-Truth in the mixed match challenge, WWE does not have much of a future plan for her.

Thus, adding Carmella to the New Day would not only rejuvenate the faction but also could do wonders for her.

Apart from this, The Princess of the Staten Island has been a former cheerleader for the New England Patriots, thus, she has got those moves to be an apt cog of the New Day.






1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
New Day Lana(CJ Perry) Carmella
Shubham Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 Teams/Superstars Who Urgently Need to Switch Brands
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars and Teams that should have appeared at...
RELATED STORY
3 heels who should win a title before 2018 ends
RELATED STORY
MITB Analysis: 5 Superstars who shouldn’t win the men’s...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who should turn heel
RELATED STORY
5 possible outcomes for The Bar vs Rusev Day
RELATED STORY
6 Former NXT World champions who succeeded on the main...
RELATED STORY
Result Predictions for Hell in a Cell, three potential...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's WWE Division Standings (September 8-14)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us