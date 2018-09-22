3 female superstars who should join The New Day

Shubham Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 696 // 22 Sep 2018, 18:54 IST

New Day has been one of the most successful tag teams of the WWE

New Day has been one of the most entertaining and successful tag teams of all time. Their in-ring work has been phenomenal while the humor and entertainment quotient of their promos and segments have been second to none.

However, given their recent run as the WWE tag team champions on SmackDown Live, it seems that the Juggernaut has finally come to a halt. Thus, it is high time to rejuvenates the lost touch and in what better way than adding a female superstar to the group.

Thus, today I present to you 3 female superstars who should join the New Day.

#3 Carmella

As of now, WWE has started portraying Carmella as a babyface

After losing her Smackdown Women Championship to Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at Summerslam, WWE has started portraying Carmella as a babyface lately. Though she is teaming up with R-Truth in the mixed match challenge, WWE does not have much of a future plan for her.

Thus, adding Carmella to the New Day would not only rejuvenate the faction but also could do wonders for her.

Apart from this, The Princess of the Staten Island has been a former cheerleader for the New England Patriots, thus, she has got those moves to be an apt cog of the New Day.

