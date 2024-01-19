3 Female WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day

For more than a year now, The Judgment Day has run riot in WWE. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley have all become bigger stars by being a part of the group.

While the faction has added new male members to the group since they started, the group has yet to bring in a female member of the roster.

Having captured a lot of gold already, the women's tag team titles could be another accolade that Rhea Ripley and another member of the roster could bring into the faction. Therefore, we take a look at three female WWE stars who could become a part of The Judgment Day.

#3 - Rhea Ripley joins forces with another powerhouse

Since Rhea Ripley became a main event star in WWE, another performer's career has almost mirrored hers. Bianca Belair won gold at WrestleMania 37 for the first time on the same night that Ripley did. The two stars also ended the show of shows last year as champions.

With Bianca having had very little to do as far as a creative sense for the past few months, a heel turn and then an alignment with Rhea and The Judgment Day may very much be on the cards.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Bianca Belair was asked which performers she would like to form a faction with.

"If I could put together a stable with the women’s division that we have now… It’s rough because we have so many amazing women, but I think I will have the strongEST stable, me, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel [Rodriguez]. Who could take that down?"

#2 - A returning WWE star embraces her dark side

Expand Tweet

While she may not possess the power that Rhea Ripley does, one of the smartest and most athletic performers on the roster is Sonya Deville.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been out of action since August last year after she picked up an injury on SmackDown.

Recently, there have been reports (via Ringside News) indicating that she may be set for a return, having been spotted training at the company's performance center. If she is to return, a great way for her to be involved in a top-tier story would be for her and Rhea Ripley to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

In 2022, Sonya posted a photo of her and Rhea on social media, with the two stars wearing similar ring gear, with Deville potentially teasing a team-up in the future.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Sonya Deville recapped the reaction that she received online from the photo of her and Rhea Ripley.

"When I returned in my match against Naomi, I was getting tweets that my gear looks like Rhea Ripley. I was like, ‘Oh, it kind of does.’ But I didn't do it intentionally. We do have a very similar style and then we looked at each other and saw it, and she was like, ‘We have to do a photoshoot.’ I was like, ‘Dude, we have to.’ So we went and took pictures. I don't know why, but the combination with me and Rhea, anytime I post a picture of me and Rhea, the comment section goes berserk, and they're a little inappropriate if you know what I'm saying."

#1 - Rhea reunites with an old WWE teammate

Like Sonya Deville, another top-tier WWE star who has been out since last summer with an injury is Liv Morgan.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed some great success in recent years, having won the Money in the Bank ladder match, tag team gold, and the SmackDown Women's Title.

During this time, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley formed a tag team in 2022, with the pair even wrestling together on the Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking with TV Insider, Rhea Ripley spoke about the chemistry that she and Liv have outside of the ring as well as in it.

"We normally have a good laugh. She is really funny. We just do dumb stuff together. From taking a photo and seeing how she looks like a little demon to laughing for 30 minutes—I’m not lying, in tears, on the ground, laughing from just one photo."

While their partnership was a hit with fans, Ripley would go on to turn on Liv before joining The Judgment Day.

Fast forward almost two years later, and it seems as though that betrayal was a smart move for Ripley. Given that WWE fans love to see them pair together and with Morgan having yet to portray a heel on the main roster, a reunion in The Judgment Day could be the plan when Morgan returns.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here