3 feuds which could start in WWE very soon (June 19, 2020)

WWE has been laying down the breadcrumbs for a few huge feuds and storylines.

Is Randy Orton next in line to face Drew McIntyre?

Who is next for 'The Monster among Men'?

Note: This article was written before the June 19th episode of WWE SmackDown has aired

WWE Backlash 2020 is now in the history books. While the event managed to live up to the expectations of most fans, it received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. One major talking point of the show was that there was no significant title change at the event. However, WWE did manage to conclude a few ongoing feuds.

On another hand, this past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW was quite a spectacular show. From solid bouts to gripping storytelling to huge returns, the show had it all.

On top of that, the show also managed to lay down the breadcrumbs for a few mouthwatering feuds for the upcoming weeks. Expect the company to do the same on the upcoming of SmackDown as well.

In this article, we are going to discuss three huge feuds which could start in WWE very soon.

#3. Angel Garza vs Andrade

It seems totally on the cards in the upcoming days.

Ever since Andrade lost his United States Championship to Apollo Crews a few weeks ago on RAW, WWE has been teasing a potential feud between the former and Angel Garza.

While the duo had nearly come to blows last week on RAW after Andrade pinned Garza to become the #1 contender for the US title, the tension between the duo was quite evident at Backlash.

The case was no different this week on RAW as Garza and the former US Champion started arguing after the former's loss at the hands of Kevin Owens. While Zelina Vega once again successfully managed to cool things down, a potential split seems inevitable for the faction.

On another note, given how WWE seems to be high on Angel, a potential face turn could be on the cards for the high-flyer. Creative could have Andrade turn on Garza in the upcoming days to beat the living daylights out of him. This would then kick-off a high-profile feud in the mid-cards on the apex brand of WWE.

Garza's charisma against Andrade's agility would certainly be fascinating to watch and it would truly be 'best for business' if WWE manages to book it properly.

#2 Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre could face a tough challenge in the likes of Randy Orton.

Randy Orton defeated Edge at Backlash in what was being advertised as the 'Greatest Match Ever'. Following that, The Viper went on to take out Christain this Monday night on RAW.

While Edge picked up an unfortunate injury at the pay-per-view, the recent return of Christain is deemed as a one-off thing. According to the recent reports, Christain is not medically cleared to compete. Thus, both the aforementioned duo is likely to stay off WWE TV for a good amount of time.

However, it is quite possible that WWE booked the return of the former ECW Champion not only to grab a few more eyeballs but also to continue building on the momentum that Orton has gathered in the last few days.

Expect Creative to use this momentum to launch Orton back into the WWE Title picture in the upcoming days. And rightfully so, given how RAW has been struggling to garner viewership in the last few months or so, a high-profile name in the likes of Orton with some legit fire behind his back going for the WWE Championship against 'The Scottish Psychopath' would certainly grab eyeballs.

On another note, Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Backlash and I, personally, don't see WWE going on prolonging the feud. Gven how the WWE Champion recently revealed that he wants to wrestle 'The Viper' , expect Creative to have Orton attack the current champ next week to lay down the breadcrumbs for a huge feud.

#1 Braun Strowman vs The Fiend for the Universal Championship

The Fiend will return this week on SmackDown

Braun Strowman managed to successfully defend his Universal Title against The Miz and John Morrison at Backlash. With this, WWE concluded the ongoing 2-on-1 feud between the aforementioned names.

However, one question that has been reverberating in the minds of WWE fans is who's next for 'The Monster among Men'? The answer might very well be the former Universal Champion and 'The Eater of Worlds', Bray Wyatt.

Given how things ended between the duo at Money in the Bank, they seem far from done with each other. And while Wyatt has been off WWE TV ever since the pay-per-view, WWE has announced that 'The Eater of Worlds' will be making his return this week on SmackDown.

Thus, Creative could very well lay down the breadcrumbs for a huge feud for the Universal Championship this Friday night.

While Strowman managed to get over Bray Wyatt, 'The Fiend' promises to be a stiffer challenge. The latter could push the former to his mental and physical edge to set up a classic feud.