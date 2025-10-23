3 Final WWE Opponents for Adam Pearce after recent tease

WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, might step into the wrestling ring for one final time. Pearce might have been in a non-wrestling role for the past few years, but he has been a profound wrestler. For the unversed, the RAW GM has hustled inside the ring at various wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor, where he wrestled as a full-time performer from 2005-2010. Pearce joined WWE in 2013 initially as a trainer, and since 2020 has been seen in managerial roles.However, Scrap Daddy can once again don his wrestling gear. During a recent appearance on the Gorilla Position show, the 47-year-old WWE executive hinted that the fans might just see him get back to the ring for one final time.In this listicle, we will list three names who can face Adam Pearce in his final match.#3 WWE SmackDown General Manager, Nick AldisNick Aldis could be the first person Adam Pearce can lock horns with inside the ring. Aldis is also a wrestling veteran, having spent a big part of his career at TNA Wrestling, where he was also the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.With both Pearce and Aldis being respective managers of RAW and SmackDown, WWE could play out a storyline where these two executives come face-to-face. In fact, their bout was teased last year before Survivor Series: WarGames, but WWE dropped the storyline midway. Moreover, the Scrap Iron just said on Gorilla Position show that if he gets in a match with Nick Aldis, he would 'kick his a*'. Since Survivor Series: WarGames is once again on the horizon, WWE could get two managers against each other once again. Let's wait and watch, if the company wants a bout between these two gentlemen.#2 Randy OrtonIf it's not Nick Aldis, then certainly Randy Orton could be the one who could end up exchanging fists with Adam Pearce. The Viper gave a scathing RKO to Pearce last year at WWE Crown Jewel 2024. And that happened out of the box.It was supposed to be a contest between Orton and Kevin Owens, but the two started the fight even before the bell rang. When Pearce came out to separate the two, along with the other officials, he was subjected to a blistering RKO.At the moment, Randy Orton doesn't have an opponent for Survivor Series, and it would take just one swipe at the Apex Predator from Pearce to get a storyline in motion between the two.#1 Dominik MysterioIf there's one superstar on Monday Night RAW whom Adam Pearce dislikes to the core, it's Dominik Mysterio. On numerous occasions, Pearce could be seen rebuking the Intercontinental Champion for either faking his injury, for causing chaos backstage, or for simply using foul means to win matches.Dirty Dom has also been troubling Pearce a lot. For example, Dominik made Pearce run from pillar to post to get his availability for his match against AJ Styles. And it turned out that Dom was faking his injury, and there wasn't any health issue with him. Although there are lesser chances of Pearce going after the 28-year-old superstar, it could still be a small match where the RAW GM gets to teach Dominik a lesson inside the ring.The ball is now in Triple H's court. It will be interesting to see if The Game wants to get his executives back into the ring for one final time.