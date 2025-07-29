3 Finishes for Dominik Mysterio versus AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will face AJ Styles at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event and defend his Intercontinental Championship. The Judgment Day member has successfully defended his title so far, owing to his faction. However, The Phenomenal One seems to be determined to take the IC Title off Dirty Dom.Here are three possible finishes for their upcoming match at The Biggest Party in The Summer.#3. Roxanne Perez can help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental ChampionshipRoxanne Perez has been trying to get close to Dominik Mysterio ever since she was introduced into The Judgment Day. This week on RAW, The Prodigy gifted Dirty Dom a new Nintendo Switch 2 so he could play WWE 2K25 on it, which delighted the IC Champ. To further her agenda, led by Finn Balor, Perez could interfere in Dom’s title match at SummerSlam.Thus, Mysterio might be able to retain his title, and AJ Styles won’t look bad in defeat either. The Stamford-based promotion will likely want to keep the Intercontinental Championship on Dominik Mysterio for some time. Roxanne Perez helping Dirty Dom would also further their storyline as Liv Morgan remains away from active programming due to her shoulder injury.#2. Finn Balor could cost Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlamWhile Finn Balor is using a roundabout approach to target Dominik Mysterio, he could sabotage his match at SummerSlam as well. Notably, Dom won the IC Title by pinning The Prince at WrestleMania 41, right after Balor had hit Bron Breakker with a decisive Coup de Grace. Needless to say, the inaugural Universal Champion carries a burning vendetta against Mysterio.Thus, Finn Balor could pretend to help Dirty Dom at SummerSlam, then reveal his true colours and sabotage him. This would give AJ Styles the win and make him the new Intercontinental Champion. The former Demon King had cost Damian Priest the World Heavyweight Championship last year against Gunther at the same premium live event. Thus, the Irishman might go down the same road once again.#1. Dominik Mysterio could secure a clean winDominik Mysterio isn’t really known for his in-ring prowess. The Judgment Day member mostly relies on his teammates to win his matches, who either attack or distract his opponents. But now that he has the Intercontinental Championship on his shoulder, Dirty Dom needs some clean and legitimate wins on his record.This week’s episode of RAW featured AJ Styles and the Kabuki Warriors defeating Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez in a six-person mixed tag team match. The Phenomenal One secured the pinfall victory after smashing Dom with a Phenomenal Forearm. But a win ahead of SummerSlam for AJ could mean that he may lose at SummerSlam.This is one of the typical booking strategies employed by pro wrestling companies across the globe. Thus, WWE may have subtly foreshadowed that the Intercontinental Championship won’t change hands. Since several of his Judgment Day teammates will be busy with their title matches, they may not be available to help Mysterio.Now, if Dom retains his belt without getting his hands dirty, it would be a big break for his career. Especially against a former two-time WWE Champion like AJ Styles. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Dom.