3 finishes for Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax in Queen of the Ring finals 

At the WWE's Queen of the Ring finals in Saudi Arabia, Lyra Valkyria will face Nia Jax. While Valkyria beat IYO Sky in a match that lasted nearly 20 minutes, Jax registered an impressive win against Bianca Belair on SmackDown's latest episode in Saudi Arabia.

With this win in the Middle East, Jax is now set to face Valkyria in a bid to become the Queen. While both women have what it takes to beat each other, in this article, we will explore three possible finishes that could take place in the match between Valkyria and Jax.

#3. Lyra Valkyria wins Queen of the Ring and makes a name for herself

The fact that Lyra Valkyria reached the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament is impressive in itself. For those unaware, it's not even been a month since Valkyria made her RAW on-screen debut, and she is now on the verge of becoming the Queen.

This push the former NXT Women's Champion has is indicative of the faith WWE has in her. If this is the case and WWE does want to build Valkyria as the next big thing, it won't be surprising to see the promotion book her to become Queen. This could lead to an instant rise for Valkyria.

#2. Nia Jax wins Queen of the Ring

Since returning to WWE earlier this year, Nia Jax has played her part as a heel perfectly. While she also tried challenging for the title on a couple of occasions, all her attempts led to failure. This is the reason why WWE could look to book Jax to win the Queen of the Ring.

Based on how the promotion is booking Bayley, it does not seem like she will be losing her title soon. It also does not look like Jax would win a Tag Team title. Therefore, the promotion's best bet to reward her and keep her relevant is by booking her to win the Queen of the Ring.

#1. Damage CTRL tries to cost Lyra Valkyria

Since debuting on RAW, Lyra Valkyria had quite a few run-ins with Damage CTRL. Things escalated further when Valkyria beat Dakota Kai and IYO Sky in the Queen of the Ring tournament on RAW. These losses are something that might have triggered Damage CTRL.

This is why it won't be surprising to see them try and cost Lyra Valkyria when she faces Nia Jax. WWE can present this story in two ways. Either they could show Damage CTRL costing Valkyria, which leads to her losing, or they could show someone saving Valkyria and helping her win.

