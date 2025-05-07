3 Finishes for Nia Jax vs Jade Cargill #1 Contender's match

WWE Superstars Jade Cargill and Nia Jax will face each other on the upcoming episode of SmackDown on May 9, 2025. The winner of the bout will become the Number One Contender for the WWE Women’s Championship and challenge Tiffany Stratton at Backlash.

Here are three finishes that their match could see this Friday.

#3 Tiffany Stratton could screw Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax have a lot of heat between them. While Queen Nia helped Tiffy win the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank, The Buff Barbie helped Jax win the WWE Women’s Championship against Bayley at the 2024 SummerSlam. While The Irresistible Force tried her best to keep Stratton in check, the MITB briefcase would always overpower her measures.

While Tiffany Stratton dethroned Nia Jax by cashing in on the first SmackDown episode of 2025, a direct match could favor the ex-champion. Moreover, owing to their rivalry, Tiffy may not want Jax to win the Number One Contender’s match. Thus, there is a chance that she could screw her former ally, allowing Jade Cargill to win.

#2 Jade Cargill could lose because of Naomi

Speaking about heat, Jade Cargill and Naomi give tough competition to Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. While Queen Nia always knew Tiffy would come after her, Cargill was betrayed by one of her closest friends in the company. The backstage ambush launched by The Glow in November 2024 made The Storm miss the Survivor Series, the Royal Rumble, and the Elimination Chamber.

As soon as she got back, Jade Cargill launched a heavy attack against Naomi. The veteran also responded with several sneak attacks after her full-fledged heel turn. Thus, The Glow could cost her former ally another match via a distraction or ambush, allowing Queen Nia to advance.

#1 Naomi is also after the WWE Women’s Championship

Last week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill teamed up to face Nia Jax and Naomi in the main event. The two makeshift teams performed well, fighting more aggressively against their immediate rivals. The match ended with The Storm pinning Jax with a mighty Power Bomb for the win.

Soon after, however, the winning team members were seen locking eyes, each holding one end of the WWE Women’s Championship. Taking advantage of this distraction, The Glow attacked them, ending the show with the prestigious gold high above her head.

Thus, while Jade Cargill and Nia Jax have the chance to go to Backlash and challenge the reigning champ, Naomi could also insert herself in the St. Louis event. She could attack The Storm, causing the referee to disqualify Jax.

However, this can later be followed by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis making the WWE Women’s Championship match a Fatal Four-Way. Thus, Stratton may need to defend her title against Jax, Cargill, and Naomi. It would be interesting to see who eventually goes to Backlash to potentially put an end to Tiffy Time.

