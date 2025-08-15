3 forgotten WWE Superstars who are still in the company

The nature of the professional wrestling industry is such that a lot of wrestlers, even when on full-time contracts with a major company, may be out of action for such a long time that the fans may even forget that they are still on the roster.From WWE to AEW to TNA, this rings true for all major promotions, and the extent of this problem varies from time to time. In a roster as stacked as WWE’s, it’s easy for talented names to slip through the cracks. In this article, we shall discuss three names who are still on WWE's active roster list, though the mention of these names may end up surprising you.Here are three WWE stars you might have forgotten are still part of the company’s active roster.#3. Former RAW Tag Team Champion OmosOnce billed as the “Nigerian Giant,” Omos arrived in WWE with an aura of dominance, towering over nearly everyone on the roster. Initially paired with AJ Styles, he captured the Raw Tag Team Championship and seemed destined for a major singles run. However, after a few high-profile feuds, including a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, his TV appearances became rare, and he’s quietly faded from the spotlight.He had an impressive run in Pro Wrestling NOAH while still under contract with WWE, which really helped him gain popularity with fans. However, WWE ultimately cut that short, seemingly to bring him back to the main roster, but they never did. Reportedly, WWE still plans to present him as a major attraction and move him around WWE, AAA, and other promotions, akin to the territory days, in order to build him up as a prominent commerce facilitator under the TKO umbrella.However, despite his size and unique presence, WWE hasn’t found a consistent storyline for him of late. Still signed and making occasional appearances, Omos remains an intimidating figure whose potential has yet to be fully realized, leaving fans wondering if his time will come.#2. Former Intercontinental Champion Apollo CrewsApollo Crews exploded onto the main roster in 2016 with jaw-dropping athleticism and a seemingly endless ceiling. His in-ring talent earned him both the United States and Intercontinental Championships in 2020-21, as well as a short-lived heel run as “Nigerian Royalty.”He ended up being a classic case of start-stop pushes, but even at his best, he never really progressed beyond the mid-card, with his run as the Intercontinental Champion the peak of his career, even though he does have some memorable in-ring performances from earlier on in his main roster run.Inconsistent booking has kept him from staying in the spotlight for long. Recently drafted back to Raw after a stint in NXT, Crews has largely been absent from major storylines. He continues to compete in live events and remains under contract, having made a handful of appearances on RAW and SmackDown since 2023. He recently injured his pectoral muscle and underwent surgery for it. Once he is healthy, he could see a turnaround in fortunes, even if the mid-card remains his ceiling.#1. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion TaminaA second-generation superstar and daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Tamina has been a fixture in WWE’s women’s division for over a decade. Known for her power and no-nonsense demeanor, she’s held the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Natalya. She has also teamed up with fellow &quot;Bloodline member,&quot; Nia Jax, and has worked alongside multiple other partners over the years.However, injuries, sporadic usage, and the sheer number of young women's talent emerging have prevented her from maintaining long-term momentum. Over the past few years, Tamina has barely appeared on TV, and even so, often just a place-filler in multi-woman matches or short cameos. She was actually removed from the active roster in 2023, but she still remains contracted with WWE.While her on-screen appearances have continually decreased in prominence and frequency, and she is far from a regular presence, she is still signed to WWE, serving as a respected veteran and reliable hand whenever the company needs her experience.