3 Former AEW stars who could appear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber is just around the corner, and a stacked match card is set to feature some of the biggest stars in the industry who are ready to take the world by storm. Not only matches, but an appearance by The Rock and the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, has also been confirmed, which could have major implications on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Premium Live Event is set to emanate from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 1. While the card for the show is stacked, some massive surprises are also expected.

While WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns and Randy Orton are expected to make a return to the show, several former AEW stars might also make an appearance. Let's take a look at a few former All Elite names who could show up at the PLE.

#3. Rusev

Rusev (aka Miro) requested his release from AEW in 2024, which was recently granted, opening up the opportunity for him to return to WWE and make an impact on the roster. The star clearly has a lot left to prove and is willing to take all the necessary risks to establish a name for himself in the industry.

The former TNT Champion could make a massive return to the Stamford-based company at Elimination Chamber. The star might appear in the Unsanctioned Match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, potentially assisting Owens and further aligning with him as a fierce heel character.

#2. Aleister Black

One of the most skilled professionals in the squared circle, Aleister Black, has been speculated to make his return to WWE for months, a speculation that intensified after his contract with AEW expired earlier this year. The star has shared the ring with numerous top WWE names, and his return could clearly take the world by storm.

Aleister Black could also make an appearance at Elimination Chamber, either in the main event or in the Unsanctioned match. A possible appearance during the Men's Elimination Chamber match to distract Damian Priest could lay the groundwork for a major storyline at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes is another name who could make an appearance at the premium live event, possibly during the segment featuring Cody Rhodes and The Rock. The latter returned to the company last week on SmackDown, offering The American Nightmare a chance to become a corporate champion.

Furthermore, he also addressed the future of Rhodes' wife and family if he decided to accept the offer. While accepting it may seem easy, it would ultimately make him a puppet. This is where Brandi Rhodes could step in, persuading The American Nightmare to reject The Final Boss' offer and use it as an opportunity to snap.

This could then be the foundation for a possible match between Rhodes and The Rock at 'Mania 41. Fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has planned for these stars if they return.

