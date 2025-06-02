3 former champions who could leave WWE after R-Truth and Carlito

The last 24 hours have been an emotional rollercoaster ride for the WWE Universe as R-Truth and Carlito have announced that they will leave WWE. They revealed that their current contracts won’t be renewed after they expire.
The shocking revelation by the superstars prompted a massive wave of emotions within the professional wrestling industry, both among fellow stars and fans. Reportedly, R-Truth’s departure from the company has raised concerns in the locker room among the talents regarding their future.
In this article, we will examine three former champions who could also shockingly leave WWE after their contracts expire.
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
#3. Former WWE Champion AJ Styles
The Phenomenal One is an exceptional talent and has been a valuable asset for the Stamford-based promotion for years now.
However, for some past years, his career appeared off track, as he fell from the main-event picture to mid-card status. He had stated earlier that he would retire at 50, and he is currently 48, which means he has only a few matches left.
AJ Styles' contract is reportedly up this year, though experts suggest he would go nowhere and re-sign. However, the Phenomenal One might walk out shockingly, as he doesn’t appear in any major storylines. He could wrestle in a retirement bout against Dominik Mysterio, as the company has been teasing a potential bout between the two.
#2. The Miz
The A-Lister has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for nearly two decades. The Miz climbed the ladder of success within the company, winning multiple titles and having a Hall of Fame-worthy career.
The Miz is currently on SmackDown, teaming up with Carmelo Hayes; his contract is reportedly set to expire in 2025, allowing him to pursue an entertainment career outside the company.
#1. Karrion Kross
The former NXT Champion Karrion Kross’s WWE contract expires this summer. Though he has become a massive fan favorite, many feel that the Stamford-based promotion is not giving him the push he deserves. The most recent was him getting snubbed from the Money in the Bank bout.
Although it’s highly unlikely to happen, Karrion Kross might end up not signing with World Wrestling Entertainment and walk out.