3 former WWE champions who probably don't like The Rock in real life

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.52K // 25 Aug 2018, 17:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock

The Rock is one of those wrestlers who can turn anything into gold. He joined the WWE in 1996 and since then, he changed the whole world of professional wrestling.

During his WWE time, he was involved in feuds with many professional wrestling veterans. He is also an 8 time WWF/WWE Champion. We have seen his feud with many top superstars and his feud with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin was one of the best among all of his feuds.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

But still, there are some superstars who don't like "The People's Champ" in real life. So without further ado, let's take a look at 3 former WWE champions who probably don't like the Rock in real life:

#3 Randy Orton

Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the most popular WWE superstars of today's PG Era. He is one of the best heel wrestlers of the WWE and also one of those who probably doesn't like The Rock.

During an interview with Jon Robinson of ESPN, Randy Orton said criticised "The Rock" for leaving the WWE for his acting career and it only indicates that he actually doesn't like The Rock.

However, the 13-time WWE champion blew off the rumors that he still hate The Rock but we never saw any "Good Friends" moment between these two superstars in recent years.

1 / 3 NEXT