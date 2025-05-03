3 Former WWE stars who could join Hulk Hogan’s new wrestling promotion

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is set to launch a new amateur wrestling promotion called Real American Freestyle Wrestling on August 30, 2025.

The Hulkster will be starting this venture alongside WCW fame Eric Bischoff and plans to build something that will give tough competition to the Stamford-based promotion and the UFC. Currently, there is no update on wrestlers who joined the roster.

Here are three former WWE wrestlers who could join Hogan’s new promotion.

#3. The Real American Jack Swagger could join The Hulkster

Born Donald Jacob Hager Jr., Jack Swagger was a prominent wrestler in the WWE. He left the Stamford-based promotion back in 2017 with a decorated resume, winning the ECW, World Heavyweight, and the United States Championships.

Currently, Hager wrestles in the independent circuit after working with the AEW for some time. Interestingly, he also has a background in amateur wrestling and wrestled for the University of Oklahoma.

Thus, he could be a big draw for Hulk Hogan’s new promotion. Moreover, his ‘Real American’ gimmick goes perfectly with the promotion’s name.

#2. Ronda Rousey could also join Hulk Hogan’s promotion

Ronda Rousey is a prominent name across multiple combat sports disciplines. She began her journey in Judo, winning the bronze medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics, becoming the first US woman to do so at the age of 21.

She then rose to an enormous level of fame after joining the UFC, becoming the first-ever Women’s Bantamweight Champion. In 2018, Rousey was also inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Her success continued in WWE, where she quickly became a three-time WWE Women’s Champion and also won the Royal Rumble within the first two years of her career. Now, she could move to a new arena and join the amateur wrestling promotion started by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

#1. Braun Strowman could be a force to watch out for

Braun Strowman was released from WWE ahead of this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Monster Among Men had a great showdown with Jacob Fatu before WrestleMania 41 prior to his release. Thus, the decision of the Stamford-based promotion and Triple H has shocked several fans.

But this leaves him open to join other promotions. With Real American Freestyle Wrestling’s launch almost four months away, the former Universal Champion’s 90-day non-compete clause will be over by the time he appears at Hulk Hogan’s promotion. With his size and ability to dominate, Braun Strowman would be a heavyweight force to watch out for.

It remains to be seen if the new promotion will follow the standard rules and regulations of United World Wrestling, or will it introduce new rules of its own. It would be interesting to see how Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s new amateur wrestling promotion fares after its launch.

