3 former WWE Superstars who want to return and 3 who don't

WWE currently has the biggest roster that the company has ever had at its disposal but still tends to depend on several former stars for their bigger events.

Goldberg recently made his return to WWE TV. He will now challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view, despite not being seen for more than nine months.

The Rock is also a legend that the company is looking to bring back when possible. His match with Roman Reigns has already written itself and it is ready to main event WrestleMania when The People's Champion is available.

WWE has started to rely heavily on former stars in recent years. Interestingly, there are now many wrestlers who have made it clear that they are open to a WWE return. However, there are also certain names who don't want to return.

In this list, we look at three former WWE stars who want to return, and three who don't.

#6 Wants to return: Ex-WWE star Carlito

Former WWE star Carlito was recently advertised for RAW Legends Night but failed to make an appearance. According to reports, this was down to the fact that he was advertised for the show before WWE actually agreed a deal with the former United States Champion.

Carlito didn't want to make the trip to WWE to be part of a fleeting cameo. However, he made it clear that he would be open to returning to the company in a bigger role.

According to HeelByNature, Carlito would be happy to return to the company as part of a much more physical role.

"I was told Carlito found out he was just getting a cameo, and said ‘Hey thanks, but no thanks. When you want me to come wrestle or do something, I’m happy to do it. I don’t want to travel across the country just to do a two-minute cameo."

#5 Doesn't want to return: Ex-WWE star Karl Anderson

Anderson made it clear that he didn't want to return to WWE

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were a fantastic addition to the WWE Tag Team Division back in 2016. However, for four years of their career, the two men were underutilized by the company.

The two men were released from WWE back in April as part of the company's budget cuts, just days after being part of The Undertaker's final WWE match at WrestleMania.

Anderson and Gallows have since moved on to work for IMPACT Wrestling. They have recently made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling following their recent partnership.

Despite spending four years with WWE, Anderson has made it clear that he isn't looking to return to his former employers anytime soon.