3 fun facts about WWE's Hell in a Cell match

WWE's Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event is scheduled for June 5, 2022. The inaugural show took place over a decade ago in 2009. The match itself has been described as the "devil's playground" and is considered to be one of, if not THE most dangerous matches in the company's history.

Whether you're looking to spruce up your history, you're a curious person, or you simply just don't have anything better to do with your life at the moment; here are 3 interesting facts about Hell in a Cell.

#3 The first Hell in a Cell match took place in 1997

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing A bloodied and battered Shawn Michaels lays unconscious as Kane makes his debut confronting his half-brother The Undertaker inside the Hell in a Cell at the Badd Blood:In Your House PPV A bloodied and battered Shawn Michaels lays unconscious as Kane makes his debut confronting his half-brother The Undertaker inside the Hell in a Cell at the Badd Blood:In Your House PPV https://t.co/KyqXJ8xUps

"I will bring the pain and Deadman, all you've got to do is show up."

These were the famous words of Shawn Michaels before facing The Undertaker in the very first HIAC match.

While Shawn was victorious that night, his claim to bring the pain didn't go down as planned. HBK found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of The Undertaker for the majority of the match.

Other than this match being the first match of its kind, it also featured the iconic debut of Kane. The Big Red Monster would play a huge part in Michaels picking up the win that night.

#2. Armageddon 2000 marked the only 6-man match for The WWE Championship

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle Armageddon 2000.... One of the greatest and most brutal Hell in a Cell matches of all time. HIAC is one of the most graphic PPVs’ in history. “Hell in a Cell” is coming to San Antonio,… instagram.com/p/BnPAkJGBl3e/… Armageddon 2000.... One of the greatest and most brutal Hell in a Cell matches of all time. HIAC is one of the most graphic PPVs’ in history. “Hell in a Cell” is coming to San Antonio,… instagram.com/p/BnPAkJGBl3e/…

In December 2000, WWE Champion Kurt Angle was forced to put his title on the line against The Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock, Rikishi, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It would be the first and only 6-way Hell in a Cell match for the coveted WWE Championship.

All of the company's high-profile storylines at the time were merged into one bout. The match didn't feature the greatest display of technical wrestling. However, this car crash of a battle was quite entertaining.

Despite the odds not being in his favor, Kurt Angle emerged victoriously.

#1. Mick Foley has never won one

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley 18 YEARS AGO TODAY - I was broken in half! HELL IN A CELL - JUNE 28, 1998 @JRsBBQ giphy.com/gifs/hell-cell… via @giphy 18 YEARS AGO TODAY - I was broken in half! HELL IN A CELL - JUNE 28, 1998 @JRsBBQ giphy.com/gifs/hell-cell… via @giphy

While he doesn't have a spotless record, The Undertaker has won 8 out of the 14 Cell matches he's competed in. Which also happens to be the most appearances of any other wrestler. Sasha Banks currently holds the record for the most Hell in a Cell appearances and the most wins on the women's side of things.

But despite all of Mick Foley's iconic moments involving this match-type, Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy sits an astounding 0-3.

His first loss came in the form of a Hell in a Cell Texas Tornado tag team match on the June 15, 1998 edition of Raw. His second loss came via The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. He'd soon be retired by Triple H at No Way Out in 2000, but The Hardcore Icon would not stay retired long.

