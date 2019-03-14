3 Future Storylines that will likely happen in the WWE

Women's Tag-Team Championship was recently introduced in the WWE

WWE has engaged the fans from a very long time with their innovative storylines and feuds. The McMahon family recently pledged to provide quality matches on a consistent basis which has seen the likes of Kofi Kingston and the Revival enter the championship fray, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

With creative ideas being well-received by the fans, WWE has also introduced WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to an overwhelming response at the Elimination Chamber, with it being at the forefront of the Women's revolution. In spite of all these radical changes, there's scope for improvement as far as the storytelling is concerned. With a number of options available for their liking, here are three such options that the WWE will ponder upon in the future to please the WWE Universe and maintain their status as the premier show in the world.

#3 Return of the WWE Draft

The WWE Draft 2016 was a major success

With Raw and Smackdown consistently competing against each other, the WWE Draft was seen by fans as an exciting event with brand supremacy on the line. The last WWE Draft in 2016 was an instant classic with Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon's sibling rivalry elevating the already intense draft. It is one of the more easier ways for WWE to garner ratings with Superstars from both shows gathering and competing to earn the draft pick.

While the subsequent Superstar Shake-Up have paved the way for NXT talent to make the transition to the main roster, WWE Draft is the preferred choice with a sense of surprise in store with each and every draft pick. With the WWE creative open to change, the return of the WWE Draft could be way to go this year

