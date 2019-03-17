3 WWE Gimmick Changes That Made Careers and 2 That Destroyed

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.62K // 17 Mar 2019, 15:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H and Brothers of Destruction

Which ingredient is most required to become a successful pro-wrestler?

Now, the answers may vary but in my opinion, ‘gimmick’ is the thing that decides the future of a wrestler. With just great talent a wrestler cannot become a prominent name. One needs to have a good character to entertain the fans.

After all, wrestling isn't just limited to showing moves in the ring, as it is a pure blend of wrestling and entertainment. Why do fans like wrestlers like Braun Strowman and The Undertaker even though they are not the best in-ring performers in this world? The answer is that the fans enjoy watching their character.

While some character changes have converted wrestlers into superstars, some genuinely destroyed one’s career. In this column, we will look at 3 WWE gimmick changes that made careers and 2 that destroyed.

#5 Gimmick that made a career in WWE: ‘The Big Red Machine’ Kane

After some time, Jim Ross introduced him as Fake Diesel in WWE and this time as well, fans didn't like his character.

Even though Kane’s career has been deteriorated over the past few years, things were actually bright for him at one point.

Making his WWE debut as Dr. Isaac Yankem, Kane’s first gimmick failed poorly. After some time, Jim Ross introduced him as Fake Diesel in WWE and this time as well, fans didn't like his character.

However, then, WWE mystified everyone with the introduction of Undertaker’s brother, Kane. And yes, it was the wrestler same who played Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel in WWE.

The Undertaker was already a big superstar during that time and it could be one of the reasons why WWE decided to create a gimmick similar to him. Not to mention, Kane’s career then skyrocketed and he became one of the most horrified wrestlers of all time.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement