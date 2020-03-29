3 Greatest WrestleMania matches of Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest performers to have ever stepped inside the squared circle.

For a quarter of a century, Shawn Michaels enthralled the WWE Universe with his riveting deeds inside the ring.

The Streak vs Career showdown.

Shawn Michaels made a staggering 17 appearances at ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’. He faced some of the biggest names in the industry at WrestleMania, including the likes of The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle. In this article, let us look at three of the greatest matches of Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania.

#3. Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker- WrestleMania 25

Rest in Peace, Shawn Michaels.

Mr. WrestleMania and The Phenom went toe to toe in a humdinger of a match that sent the WWE Universe into a tizzy at the 25th occasion of the event. The in-ring action that the two men offered, the way they fit into the storyline and sent the fans on a roller coaster ride made for compelling viewing.

The two Superstars went back and forth and the fans were at the edge of their seats. The Undertaker hit Michaels with everything he had. He delivered a Choke Slam, the Last Ride, and even the Tombstone Pile Driver, but Michaels just refused to quit. On his part, Michaels dogged a second Tombstone Piledriver and delivered a thunderous Sweet Chin Music to The DeadMan.

The Undertaker willed his shoulder up, and the classic continued.

Finally, Michaels went for the Moonsault, The Undertaker caught him mid-air and delivered the second Tombstone of the match.

One, Two, Three….

It was over. The Undertaker claimed his 17th victim at WrestleMania, and The Streak was intact.

#2. Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair-WrestleMania 24

Ric Flair wrestled his final match in the WWE against Shawn Michaels.

WrestleMania 24 witnessed the career of one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time coming to an end. Ric Flair wrestled his final match in the WWE against Shawn Michaels. The match had a wonderful emotional connection to it, with the crowd vociferously behind the ‘Nature Boy’.

The two legendary Superstars gave the match everything they had. Shawn Michaels had to deliver the Sweet Chin Music three times to finally thwart Flair’s challenge. In fact, before delivering the final Sweet Chin Music of the match, Michaels looked at Flair and said “I am sorry. I love you.” The emotion that was conveyed through that statement was powerful and struck a chord with the audience.

Flair’s career came to an end at WrestleMania 24, courtesy a man named Shawn Michaels.

#1. Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker- WrestleMania 26

Mr. WrestleMania walked into the sunset at WrestleMania 26.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had already delivered a classic at the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania. In the subsequent year, the two iconic Superstars went one step ahead and wrestled a match which is hailed as one of the greatest in WWE history.

This year, there was an added stipulation to the bout. If The Undertaker lost, his legendary Streak would come to an end. But, if Michaels lost, it would mean that his illustrious career would draw to a close. The two icons battled back and forth, and after over 20 minutes of grueling action, there came the defining moment of the match.

The Undertaker signaled that it was over, and asked Michaels to ‘stay down’. But, a defiant Michaels stood up and slapped The Undertaker. A furious Undertaker lifted Michaels and delivered perhaps the most thunderous Tombstone of his career. And, three seconds later, the career of Shawn Michaels came to an end.

Michaels had gone down like a warrior, he had gone down defiantly. The Undertaker went 18-0 at WrestleMania and' Mr. WrestleMania' walked into the sunset.

So, there you have it. What are your thoughts about these matches? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

