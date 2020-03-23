3 Greatest WWE WrestleMania matches of Triple H

For over two decades, Triple H has been one of the cornerstones of the WWE.

The ‘Cerebral Assassin' has also provided several savage moments that will be etched in the memories of the WWE fans.

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The End of an Era

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

For over two decades, Triple H has been one of the cornerstones of WWE. He has had a riveting career and his list of accomplishments qualify him as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

At WrestleMania, ‘The Game’ has appeared in a staggering 23 matches and is second on the list of Superstars with the most WrestleMania appearances after the iconic Undertaker. He has faced some of the biggest names of the company, including the likes of The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton and Sting at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All.'

The ‘Cerebral Assassin' has also provided several savage moments that will be etched in the memories of the WWE Universe for a long time to come. In this article, let us look at the three greatest matches of ‘The Game’ at WrestleMania.

#3. Triple H vs The Undertaker — WrestleMania 27

The Undertaker was pummelled by his opponent in the match.

WrestleMania 27 witnessed the proverbial ‘Clash of the Titans’. Two of WWE’s greatest Superstars went against each other in a match that will be remembered forever for the classic story that Triple H and ‘The DeadMan’ told the fans. Triple H gave everything he had in the match and literally destroyed The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred contest.

The Spine buster on the announce table was followed by a barrage of chair shots to The Undertaker’s spine. And then, came a moment where all of us thought that ‘The Streak’ was dead. Triple H delivered the Tombstone Piledriver to ‘The Phenom’.

One Two…

The Undertaker willed his shoulder up, and the match continued.

Advertisement

Triple H then turned towards his most trusted weapon, the sledgehammer. His only intent was to finish The Undertaker once and for all. ‘The Phenom’ sprang back to life and caught his opponent in the Hell's Gate submission.

Triple H had nowhere to go and passed out eventually. The Undertaker claimed his 19th WrestleMania victim. The Phenom was battered, but The Streak hung on by a thread. John Cena very beautifully summed up the match by saying, “One of the guys didn’t walk away. And it was the guy who won."

#2. Triple H vs Daniel Bryan — WrestleMania 30

Bryan finally conquered the world.

WrestleMania 30 will always be remembered as the year when The Undertaker’s iconic Streak came to an end. But, in the midst of this shock, Daniel Bryan and Triple H delivered a classic at the Superdome. The fortunes of both the Superstars swung like a pendulum with the ‘Yes’ movement of Bryan in full swing.

Bryan sized the initiative when he delivered a series of kicks to 'The Game'. The action quickly spilled outside with Bryan delivering a high flying maneuver that sent Triple H crashing to the floor. Triple H retaliated by delivering Bryan's trademark ‘Yes lock' on his opponent. As the match went back and forth, Triple H caught Bryan and delivered a Pedigree in a bid to finish the encounter. But, Bryan kicked out, and the crowd at the Superdome went wild.

As The Game went for another Pedigree, Bryan reversed it and delivered his running knee finisher to end the match. Bryan had finally conquered the world.

#1. Triple H vs The Undertaker — WrestleMania 28

‘The Game’ and ‘The Phenom’ delivered a classic at WrestleMania 28

The Game and The Phenom had already delivered a classic at WrestleMania 27. In the subsequent edition, they went one step further and delivered a performance that will go down as the greatest match in WrestleMania history.

The addition of Shawn Michaels as the ‘Guest referee’ also added spice to the encounter and the match exceeded even the wildest of expectations. The amount of punishment that these two men took, the extent to which they were willing to put their bodies on the line and the seamless way in which these two legendary Superstars fit into the storyline, made this match an absolute classic.

There came a moment in this match when the whole world would have thought that The Streak was over. Shawn Michaels delivered a Sweet Chin Music to The Undertaker, Triple H caught ‘The DeadMan’ mid-air and delivered a pedigree.

One Two….

The Undertaker willed his shoulder up, and the crowd erupted, out of sheer disbelief.

The two men continued to exchange blows in the center of the ring.

And then, there came this defining moment of the match. Triple H grabbed his sledgehammer in desperation, The Undertaker put his foot on his hand and shook his head, as if symbolically telling him, "You can never do it.” This was a very powerful story being told.

The Undertaker delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to his opponent and three seconds later, he went 20-0 at WrestleMania.

This match was aptly titled the ‘End of an Era’. And it was an era that we will never return to.

So there you have it. These are Triple H's three greatest WrestleMania encounters. What are your thoughts on this?

Sound off in the comments section below.