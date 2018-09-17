3 Heart-Stoppingly Brutal Randy Orton Matches

How brutal is the Viper Orton?

Randy Orton is one of those wrestlers who is known for the utter devastation that he can wreak in a match. Although nowadays, the darker side of Orton is not seen as regularly, The Viper has one of the most vicious streaks of any WWE performer.

His matches, while not always the greatest, have a certain edge to them. This was something that his more current matches were severely lacking. The Apex Predator of WWE had a face run that did not suit him, and it was evident in the way that he acted, he could not care less about his run in WWE.

However, this changed recently. Orton's run became much more ferocious and the old Randy could be seen making a comeback to the forefront of WWE.

His latest feud with Jeff Hardy seems to have awoken the vicious Viper of old, who would not hesitate twice before punting an old man. His latest match with Jeff Hardy was just such an example.

With that in mind, here are three matches which portray the viciousness of the Viper in the most extreme light.

#3 John Cena vs Randy Orton (Breaking Point) - 'I Quit' Match:

Randy Orton choked Cena with the Kendo Stick

John Cena and Randy Orton have had more than a few encounters in their run in the WWE. Their matches are always of the highest order, and the two of them made sure that no matter what they always delivered.

Although the repetitive booking soon got stale for the WWE audience, the pair's 'I Quit' Match from WWE Breaking Point stands out of the crowd for the sheer viciousness it entailed.

The feud between the two had gotten fierce when this match came around. During the match, Orton hit Cena in the head with a monitor before handcuffing him to the ring ropes. While hanging off the ropes, Cena was unable to do anything and Orton took advantage of his problems. He hit him repeatedly with the Singapore Cane, shots that would leave marks all over Cena's body.

No matter what Orton did to him, Cena refused to quit. Orton hit himself with a Steel Chair as well, until he found himself too close to Cena. Cena took advantage and hit the Attitude Adjustment, getting the key and handcuffing himself to Orton. With nowhere to go, Orton found himself in the STF with his handcuffed hand choking him. He had to say the words 'I Quit' but not before delivering a tremendous contest.

