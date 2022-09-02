3 Heel/Face turns that could happen in WWE shortly (September 1, 2022)

There's no denying the fact that WWE has seen a drastic improvement in the quality of its weekly shows since Triple H took over the mantle of the creative department.

The recently concluded Monday night RAW was a testament to the same. While the entire WWE Universe was expecting IYO SKY & Dakota Kai to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions, WWE threw a curveball at us by crowning Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah as the new champs.

But that may only be the first of the many swerves that we could witness in the coming days. For those unaware, the company has teased a few potential turns in the last few weeks.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three heel/face turns that could happen in the company shortly:

#3. Heel: AJ Styles

One of the most technical and charismatic superstars on the roster, AJ Styles' recent run on RAW has been a bit underwhelming. The former WWE Champion seems a bit lost on the red brand and is in need of a meaningful feud.

However, things could change pretty soon for The Phenomenal One and having a heel turn seems to be on the cards as Finn Balor recently teased a potential heel turn for Styles in an interview.

The creative team could have Styles embrace the darker side of his persona to join The Judgment Day in the coming days. This would be like a breath of fresh air for the faction which has started to lose steam lately.

#2. Heel: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio's heel turn has been speculated about for quite some time now. While it was rumored that the company could have him turn on his father at SummerSlam, that didn't happen.

However, given the friction that was evident between Edge and Dominik a few weeks ago on RAW, a heel turn doesn't seem too far away for the high-flyer.

The company has booked a tag team match between Rey Mysterio & Edge vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest for Clash at the Castle. This allows the company to finally pull the strings on the long-awaited heel turn. Dominik turning on his father and Edge would surely leave the fans flabbergasted.

#1. Face: Sheamus

Sheamus' recent stint on the blue brand has been nothing short of phenomenal. Before his feud against Gunther, he had some solid segments followed by a classic match against Drew McIntyre.

On another note, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle. However, there have been speculations about WWE turning him into a babyface at the event.

While it would be interesting to see if WWE chooses to have the Brawling Brutes follow suit, there's no denying that a babyface run for the former WWE Champion would surely make for an interesting watch.

Should WWE turn Sheamus into a babyface? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

