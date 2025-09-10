3 Heel Turns That Are Inevitable in WWE

WWE has featured some of the greatest characters in the history of the industry now, and fans have always managed to get engaged with it as well. No matter the star power of the storylines, one cannot be called incredible without the essence of the characters and the combinations of heels and faces that make up the perfect story.

Several big names have become the perfect babyface characters, and some who are ideally suited as a heel. WWE keeps on switching the personas of someone or the other now and then, and fans know that there are some character changes incoming as well. Let’s check out a few names who are bound to change their character very soon, and a heel turn for them is inevitable.

#3. Randy Orton

The Viper Randy Orton has been speculated to turn heel for quite a few months now. The former WWE Champion has not won gold in a long time now and is currently engaged in a feud with Drew McIntyre. However, with Cody Rhodes somehow involved as well, the latter could enter the picture and turn this into a triple threat story as well.

Fans have been waiting for a full-fledged feud between Orton and Rhodes for months now, and both stars being top babyfaces has led to the storyline getting avoided. This could be the perfect opportunity for The Viper to turn heel and finally kick-start the storyline with Rhodes.

#2. Former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley

The Role Model has ended her feud with Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, but hasn’t been in the best position when it comes to her character. WWE has been airing pre-recorded backstage segments of the star, where the latter has clearly teased a heel turn multiple times.

A potential change in character could be the best way for Bayley to get back on top and put herself on the path to some interesting stories and matches. Bayley’s heel turn seems inevitable and is very much needed at this point to get her back in the position she deserves.

#1. LA Knight

One of the biggest babyfaces of the industry lately, LA Knight, has been trying to be a big roadblock on The Vision’s path to glory, but the star has a massive name with similar goals, Main Event Jey Uso. Both men have teamed up in the past to take The Vision down, and with Jimmy Uso involved now, Jey Uso has a perfect partner to battle the duo.

Knight still got involved in the storyline last week on RAW, and the one who ended with Jey Uso delivering a massive spear to Knight. This has made fans believe that the former United States Champion will finally debut his heel character and take down the former World Heavyweight Champion. Knight’s heel turn is now inevitable, and only time will tell what WWE plans to switch his character perfectly.

