3 heels who should win a title before 2018 ends

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.23K // 12 Sep 2018, 14:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE is running out of top-level heels

Currently, six out of the eight main roster titles in the WWE are held by faces. Only two of the remaining titles are under the control of the heels which makes the WWE seem desperate for ratings and merchandise sales.

Three top championships of Raw are held by faces who all won their respective championships at Summerslam 2018. These include the Universal Championship, the Women’s Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship.

Along with these three titles, even the Cruiserweight Championship is held by an extremely talented babyface, Cedric Alexander. Only the Raw Tag Team titles are now held by heels Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre after they defeated the B-Team.

SmackDown has a similar story, where the top two championships are held by faces AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions are also the fan-favorite The New Day. Only the United States Championship has a different dimension after begin clenched by Shinsuke Nakamura who initially turned heel in his quest for the WWE Championship.

With the Survivor Series fast approaching, the WWE Creatives might want to shake things up a little to build more excitement towards the clashes between champions of both the main brands. They would also want to do so to keep a fair balance among the championship ranks and keep the fans involved in the storylines.

Let’s look at some of the heels who deserve to become champions before the year ends.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#3 Samoa Joe

The Samoan Submission Machine can become the next champion

AJ Styles has held the WWE Championship for over 300 days now and is no doubt a worthy superstar. He’s done justice to the title and defended it over and over again against many superstars. However, it’s time that the superstar lets the title go.

Samoa Joe is a world-class act and the top heel on the brand. He has had many matches with Styles in the past and the two have great chemistry in the ring. With Joe winning the title, Styles can take some time off and go on a hiatus which will be shown as a part of the storyline.

Joe has the potential to become the face of the blue brand and do justice to the title. His antics will keep other faces on SmackDown wanting to get the title before Styles can return to get his revenge.

1 / 3 NEXT