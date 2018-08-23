Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 3 Matches that need to happen

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.66K   //    23 Aug 2018, 00:55 IST

Hellin
Hell in a Cell has produced some of the greatest moments in WWE history

The WWE has done a tremendous job of putting forth several intriguing rivalries on its shows thus far--with the majority of the 2018 calendar year being a huge success for the company thus far. In fact, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that most WWE storylines this year have managed to capture the imagination of professional wrestling fans the world over--with the sheer depth and emotional content in most angles.

Speaking of which, one of the WWE's most iconic structures--the Hell In A Cell cage--has served as a gimmick matchup for several years now. The Hell In A Cell is perhaps one of the most punishing structures in professional wrestling, and history proves that when two (or more, at times) WWE gladiators are locked inside the cage with one another, the result is pure sports-entertainment magic.

While the Hell In A Cell matches have, for long, served as the final match of a given feud--several ongoing rivalries in the WWE may feature a Hell In A Cell matchup, only to serve as a rather memorable milestone in said rivalry. The 2018 Hell In A Cell PPV has the WWE Universe salivating over the prospect of witnessing some of their favorite Superstars lock horns inside the cage.

Here we take a look at 3 matches that must absolutely happen at the pay-per-view; irrespective of whether or not they take place inside the iconic Hell In A Cell cage--

#3 Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose: Handicap Match

The
The Shield had a reunion on Raw to take out the Monster Among Men

This past Monday on Raw, Braun Strowman was on the verge of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and becoming the WWE Universal Champion. However, while Strowman almost had Roman Reigns' Universal title within his grasp, Ambrose and Rollins attacked the Monster Among Men to cost him the championship and reuniting The Shield in the process.

While it is hard to imagine he would get a straightforward one-on-one opportunity to face Reigns as long as he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, him facing Rollins and Ambrose in a 2-on-1 handicap match makes sense for the advancement of this storyline.

Strowman surely must be mad at the two for costing him the championship. Meanwhile, Rollins and Ambrose will be looking to take out the Monster for good, so that he cannot cash in his Money in the Bank contract later on in the night at the Hell In A Cell PPV.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell Dean Ambrose Braun Strowman
Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
3 Matches which must happen at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on Dean Ambrose match...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In a Cell 2018: 3 reasons why Randy Orton versus...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns' Hell in a Cell Opponent...
RELATED STORY
10 Hell in a Cell matches that should not have happened
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Dean Ambrose's Hell In A Cell Match...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on WWE Universal...
RELATED STORY
5 of The Undertaker's best Hell in a Cell matches
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Two huge matches for WWE Hell In A Cell...
RELATED STORY
5 best Hell In A Cell matches in WWE's history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us