WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 3 Matches that need to happen

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.66K // 23 Aug 2018, 00:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hell in a Cell has produced some of the greatest moments in WWE history

The WWE has done a tremendous job of putting forth several intriguing rivalries on its shows thus far--with the majority of the 2018 calendar year being a huge success for the company thus far. In fact, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that most WWE storylines this year have managed to capture the imagination of professional wrestling fans the world over--with the sheer depth and emotional content in most angles.

Speaking of which, one of the WWE's most iconic structures--the Hell In A Cell cage--has served as a gimmick matchup for several years now. The Hell In A Cell is perhaps one of the most punishing structures in professional wrestling, and history proves that when two (or more, at times) WWE gladiators are locked inside the cage with one another, the result is pure sports-entertainment magic.

While the Hell In A Cell matches have, for long, served as the final match of a given feud--several ongoing rivalries in the WWE may feature a Hell In A Cell matchup, only to serve as a rather memorable milestone in said rivalry. The 2018 Hell In A Cell PPV has the WWE Universe salivating over the prospect of witnessing some of their favorite Superstars lock horns inside the cage.

Here we take a look at 3 matches that must absolutely happen at the pay-per-view; irrespective of whether or not they take place inside the iconic Hell In A Cell cage--

#3 Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose: Handicap Match

The Shield had a reunion on Raw to take out the Monster Among Men

This past Monday on Raw, Braun Strowman was on the verge of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and becoming the WWE Universal Champion. However, while Strowman almost had Roman Reigns' Universal title within his grasp, Ambrose and Rollins attacked the Monster Among Men to cost him the championship and reuniting The Shield in the process.

While it is hard to imagine he would get a straightforward one-on-one opportunity to face Reigns as long as he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, him facing Rollins and Ambrose in a 2-on-1 handicap match makes sense for the advancement of this storyline.

Strowman surely must be mad at the two for costing him the championship. Meanwhile, Rollins and Ambrose will be looking to take out the Monster for good, so that he cannot cash in his Money in the Bank contract later on in the night at the Hell In A Cell PPV.

1 / 3 NEXT