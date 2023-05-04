3 high-profile superstars Bray Wyatt could feud with after his WWE return - The Eater of Worlds feuds with his former mentor 

Bray Wyatt has been sidelined due to a "physical issue" since March. However, speculations of the former WWE Champion potentially making his return shortly have been making the rounds all over the internet.

A recent report has revealed that the New Face of Fear is excited about his WWE return. This could mean that Wyatt's comeback could be on the cards very soon. While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Bray upon his return, there's no denying that his comeback will spice things up in the company.

The following piece will look at three potential feuds for The Eater of Worlds upon his WWE return.

#3. Bray Wyatt reignites his feud with Bobby Lashley

As you may know, Bray Wyatt was involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley following Elimination Chamber 2023. While the duo was expected to lock horns with each other at WrestleMania 39, WWE had to scrape their original plans due to Wyatt's injury.

Given the duo still has some unfinished business between them, the company could reignite the high-profile feud upon The Eater of Worlds' return. One possible way the company could do that is by having Wyatt make his presence felt in Lashley's match at Backlash 2023.

#2. Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. With that, his feud against Judgment Day seemingly came to an end. The Rated-R Superstar is not currently involved in any major program. That could change if WWE decides to pit him in a feud against Bray Wyatt.

A Wyatt vs. Edge feud has all the ingredients to be a blockbuster. It could prove to be best for business by grabbing several eyeballs. Given the duo's caliber inside the ring and on the mic, fans can expect a volatile rivalry to be on the cards if the creative books it properly.

#1. Cody Rhodes

For those unaware, Bray Wyatt and Cody Rhodes have a bit of history between them. Rhodes was Wyatt's mentor on the second season of the game show version of NXT back when The Eater of Worlds' was known as Husky Harris.

The creative team could use that to weave an interesting storyline leading to an unforgettable feud between the two men. With The American Nightmare's ongoing feud against Lesnar likely reaching its end at Backlash, Wyatt could emerge to feud with his former mentor following the event.

Should Cody Rhodes vs. Bray Wyatt happen in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

