3 highs and 2 lows of Hell in a Cell 2018

The Beast Incarnate

Hell in a Cell 2018 has come and gone, and has left many WWE fans talking. It was a very good show filled with an awesome combination of brutality, excitement, and exquisite entertainment.

Last night, we saw Brock Lesnar return to WWE to wreak havoc inside Hell in a Cell. We also witnessed AJ Styles successfully defend his title against Samoa Joe in yet another instant classic.

Elsewhere on the show, Becky Lynch toppled Charlotte to win the SmackDown women's championship, Ronda Rousey squashed Alexa Bliss in a one-sided affair, The Miz and Maryse overcame the couple of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, and Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

However, there were a few things that left a sour taste in the mouth. With all that said, lets look at 3 highs and 2 lows from Hell in a Cell.

#1 Low: The 'red' cage

The new cell design

I know that WWE wanted to add in that effect of 'hell' to this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which is why the official poster was surrounded by fire and Reigns and Strowman were seen as supernatural creatures.

However, the red cage structure didn't help much, and the traditional cell would've been a better option. The red structure didn't seem to fit the theme of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view at all.

Furthermore, it was difficult to see through the red cage due to the new complex design, which is why it would've been wiser had WWE stuck to the original design of the cell.

#2 High: A night of great in-ring action

How sick can The Viper get?

There's no doubt about the fact that WWE's in-ring work has been off the charts lately, and Hell in a Cell was living proof of that. This year's cell matches felt brutal and entertaining, reminiscent of the Attitude Era.

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton exceeded expectations in their cell match. Randy Orton pulling Hardy's earlobe was the most sickening act I've seen on WWE recently. Jeff Hardy's fall from the top of the cell was an OMG moment. Samoa Joe and AJ Styles showed just how talented and skilled they are in the ring by providing us with a solid championship bout

Although it was over-booked and Mick Foley botched a pin, the in-ring action of the main event was decent as well.

