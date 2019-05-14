3 Hilarious Botches That You Missed This Week On Raw (May 13th, 2019)

It wasn't a great week for the women in WWE

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw came from the United Kingdom as the company pre-taped their final build-up to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this weekend.

Of course, there were a number of matches that were pushed forward as Becky Lynch, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins look set to defend their Championships this weekend and the pressure is obviously reaching fever pitch. It was thought that because the show was pre-recorded more than five hours before it aired in America last night, the company would have been able to fix any botches that happened or at least edit them out, but this wasn't the case.

Even if WWE did edit out some of the botches there were still a few that were left in and here are some of the best ones.

#3. Lacey Evans powerbomb

Lacey Evans has had a number of issues during her main roster career

Lacey Evans faces Becky Lynch this weekend for the Raw Women's Championship in what will be her first Championship match on the main roster. Evans has reportedly done enough to impress WWE officials backstage but has made consistent appearances on this list over the past few weeks that show that she hasn't been able to impress the WWE Universe.

Last night on Raw Evans and Flair teamed up to attack Becky Lynch as part of a double contract signing, before The Man was powerbombed through a table. It was made obvious that this should have been a double powerbomb but Evans had no idea what she was doing so Lynch had to save herself and turn it into a single powerbomb off Charlotte to avoid injury.

Evans is in one of the most high profile matches of her career this weekend, hopefully her botch streak doesn't continue at Money in the Bank.

I don't think Lacey Evans knows what to do during a double powerbomb 😂😂#Raw #RawLondon pic.twitter.com/NHKXDxTU2X — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) May 14, 2019

