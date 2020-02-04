3 Hints WWE dropped on RAW this week ( 3 February 2020)

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan

The first RAW of February produced a solid episode, progressing storylines for Super ShowDown, which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia this month. Brock Lesnar's next opponent was decided on RAW, while a couple of matches were hinted at for both Super ShowDown and WrestleMania 36.

After assaulting Edge last week, Randy Orton opened the show this week, but he didn't explain the motive behind the attack. Liv Morgan defeated Lana in a singles match, and the team of AOP and Buddy Murphy prevailed against Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders. Angle Garza made his debut on RAW against Rey Mysterio. Ricochet overcame Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to become the number one contender for WWE Championship at Super ShowDown.

In this article, we take a look at three hints WWE dropped this week.

#3 RAW Women's Championship match might not have a clear ending next week

Becky Lynch, the RAW Women's Champion, has recently surpassed 300 days as the holder of the red belt. Holding the title for such a long period, The Man has beaten every big name of the RAW women's division, including Asuka at Royal Rumble this year.

Asuka faced Natalya on the Red Brand this week. The Empress of Tomorrow didn't toil hard to earn a victory over Natalya, but she called out Becky Lynch after the bout. In fact, Asuka demanded a match against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. The Man came out and granted Asuka a rematch.

The rematch is set to take place on RAW next week. After suffering her first loss against Lynch, Asuka is unlikely to lose another one next week. Lynch, on the other hand, can't afford to drop the belt, as WrestleMania is around the corner. Hence, Lynch's actual opponent for the Grandest Stage of Them All could be revealed next week, interfering in the match. Shayna Baszler, who had a heated feud with Lynch, could be the woman to interrupt the match, setting up a major rivalry between The Man and The Queen of Spades.

#2 Andrade will team up with Angel Garza upon his return

Angel Garza made his debut on the main roster this week, attacking his cousin Humberto Carrillo and debuting as a heel. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was accompanied by Zelina Vega, who is also the manager of the reigning US Champion, Andrade.

When Garza attacked Carrillo, the latter looked helpless, but he was saved by Rey Mysterio. Knowing Mysterio and Carrillo have been in the same team for a while, they might have a new common enemy in the absence of Andrade, who has been suspended for four weeks.

With that in mind, WWE gave a hint of possible heel team on RAW this week. Given Andrade was outnumbered by Mysterio and Carrillo, Garza's addition should be a big boost for him. With Zelina's strategy as a manager, the team of Andrade and Garza could become impregnable on RAW.

#1 Liv Morgan has a new opponent in Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott, the former leader of the Riott Squad, made her return to the squared circle this week, and she made an immediate impact upon her return. Lana and Liv Morgan locked horns in a singles match, and the latter picked another victory this week. However, a major twist took place after the match when Ruby Riott entered the ring.

Ruby turned on the former Riott Squad member, Liv Morgan. Attacking Liv with STO, Ruby hinted possible new feud between the two women. The beginning of the fresh feud means that Lana could either join hands with Ruby Riott or she might be done with Liv Morgan for good.

Rusev has missed the past couple of weeks of the Red Brand. Moreover, Bobby Lashley was in the main event of the night, fighting to be the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Hence, the lengthy storyline between Lana, Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and Liv Morgan could be over, having started in September last year. The addition of Ruby Riott is certainly a big boost for the RAW women's division, as it is in dire need to add more significant names.