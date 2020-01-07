3 Hints WWE dropped on the first RAW of the year (6 January 2020)

Brock Lesnar on RAW

The anticipation was high for the very first RAW of the year, and WWE didn't let down the WWE Universe. With two title matches and a big return, it was a perfect way to start the new year.

RAW commenced with an appearance of the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, who entered his name in the Men's Royal Rumble match this year, and he will be the number one entrant. Andrade defended the US Championship successfully, defeating Rey Mysterio, while The Viking Raiders also retained their twin belts.

Aleister Black defeated Shelton Benjamin, but he was assaulted by Buddy Murphy. Becky Lynch and Asuka had another confrontation this week. Samoa Joe and Kevin Ownes surprised everyone by revealing Big Show as their new tag team partner.

In this article, we take a look at three hints WWE dropped on RAW this week.

#3 Kairi Sane will not be involved in the RAW Women's Championship feud

Becky Lynch and Kairi Sane

The RAW Women's Championship match is already set for Royal Rumble, as it was the first match to get confirmed from the Red brand. Becky Lynch will face the woman whom she has not been able to conquer yet. It will be a rematch from last year and should be an outstanding contest.

With a different attire, The Man showed up on RAW this week. While she was hyping the match for the RAW Women's Championship, she was confronted by her challenger, Asuka. However, Kairi Sane, the tag team partner of Asuka, wasn't accompanying her.

Upon entering the ring, the Empress of Tomorrow was taken down by Beck Lynch.

Even though Asuka has a partner in Kairi Sane and showed up together a few weeks ago, WWE hinted that the Pirate Princess will not be part of this feud anymore. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Sane participates in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The exclusion of Kairi Sane will allow the RAW Women's Championship match to have a fair result unless Asuka uses the green mist once again.

