3 Hints WWE dropped on the first SmackDown of the year (3 January 2020)

What a way to start the year!

Delivering an astounding show this week, WWE started the year on a positive note. While SmackDown had a number of fantastic matches, the returns of some big names were the biggest takeaways from the first show of the year.

John Morrison, who re-signed for the company last month, appeared on SmackDown, coming out from The Miz's locker room after the latter was beaten by Kofi Kingston. After taking shots at SmackDown locker room for weeks, Sheamus finally returned to the squared circle and assaulted Chad Gable. The Usos also returned and helped Roman Reigns in the main event of the night. Elsewhere on the show, Braun Strowman beat Cesaro in a singles match, while Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke picked up a huge win in a triple threat tag team match.

In this article, we talk about three hints WWE dropped on the Blue Brand this week.

#3 The Usos will be new back-ups for Roman Reigns

A colossal tag team match took place in the main event of the night, and it had a couple of twists. Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns teamed up to lock horns with the bad guys, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. The match didn't just have interference but also saw a big return.

The Usos, the former Tag Team Champions, returned after a long time, rescuing Roman Reigns from Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, who were attempting to humiliate the Big Dog again. With the return of Jimmy and Jey, WWE hinted possible back-ups for Roman Reigns, considering how the later has been outnumbered in this feud, costing him two matches against King Corbin.

When The New Day teamed up with Reigns a few weeks ago, it looked like the Big Dog got new back-ups, but that did not fly. However, The Bloodline worked as a team before, and The Usos are likely to play a major role in this feud.

