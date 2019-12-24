3 Hints WWE dropped on the RAW before Christmas ( December 23, 2019)

It was a good show

It was the second last episode of the year, and the Red Brand produced one hell of a show. While there were some good matches, the main event saw the US Championship being defended.

Mojo Rawley returned to in-ring action after a long time, but he lost to Kevin Owens. Chelsea Green, a Superstar from NXT, faced Charlotte Flair in a singles bout, and the latter picked up a comprehensive victory.

After hitting Buddy Murphy with a Black Mass, Aleister Black sent a message to the former Cruiserweight Champion, setting up a rematch on RAW next week. Furthermore, The OC won a six-team Tag Team match against Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders. The US Championship match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio ended in disqualification when AOP got involved.

In this article, we take a look at three hints WWE dropped on RAW this week.

#3 Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy will have a lengthy feud

The feud between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy is one of the most exciting rivalries on the Red Brand, considering the in-ring prowess of both competitors. The two men collided at TLC, delivering one of the best matches of the show, and they hinted at extending the feud on RAW this week.

Although they skipped RAW last week, they were present on the show last night. Aleister Black squashed a local wrestler, while Buddy Murphy also did the same in a different bout. Following Murphy's victory, Black came out to show a friendly gesture, but the latter surprised the former by hitting a vicious Black Mass. As a result, the two men will lock horns on RAW next week, which will be a rematch from TLC.

It's the first proper feud for Black since taking on Cesaro a couple of months ago. Murphy, on the other hand, never had a steady rivalry after getting drafted to the main roster. Given that they will lock horns next week, the rivalry is expected to be a long one, and it will be a crucial feud for both Superstars.

