3 horrific truths from Kevin Owens' 'Pipebomb'

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.11K   //    10 Jul 2019, 15:07 IST

Kevin Owens kicked off SmackDown LIVE with a promo similar to CM Punk's "Pipebomb" back in 2011.

Kevin Owens has once again proved how good he is on the mic on the latest episode of SmackDown LIVE. Even after getting banned from entering the arena owing to an altercation with Dolph Ziggler, Owens kicked off SmackDown LIVE with a promo similar to CM Punk's "Pipebomb" back in 2011.

The promo by Owens was so intense that Shane McMahon had to cut off multiple microphones including the broadcasting mic of commentator Byron Saxton. Owens had already shown some symptoms of standing against the company on the previous episode of SmackDown LIVE when drifted away from pre-approved questions in the Kevin Owens show and began mentioning the Undertaker during the talk show with Shane and Drew McIntyre.

However, in this thread, we will take a look a look at three horrific truths spilt by Kevin Owens during his "Pipebomb".

#3. McMahons' hypocrisy and the promise of a new era

The McMahons promised us a new era back in December 2018.

Kevin Owens started his "Pipebomb" by addressing how he was a company guy for far too long but he had enough. So Owens began giving us a flashback to the McMahons' promo on 2018 December. Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon promised us that they would start listening to the WWE Universe and give the fans what they wanted - a better show.

However, other than allowing Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston winning their respective titles at WrestleMania 35, this point could not be farther from the truth. The quality of the shows deteriorated over time. We got a plethora of rematches between the same wrestlers over and over again. For instance, during the Stomping Ground PPV, we got four rematches from previous PPVs.

