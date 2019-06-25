3 huge matches WWE could be planning for Extreme Rules 2019

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.09K // 25 Jun 2019, 23:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Extreme Rules is scheduled for July 14.

Even though WWE faced huge criticism over the recycled bookings of Stomping Grounds, the show exceeded expectations of both critics as well as fans alike. While the show was action-packed, WWE handing over a few major wins to fan favourites like Seth Rollins, Bayley and Ricochet was another talking point of the show.

With Stomping Grounds done and dusted, WWE has started building for their next pay-per-view – Extreme Rules. WWE has started building and hyping up the event in full flow.

WWE has already announced two blockbuster matches for the event. While Seth Rollins will team up with Becky Lynch to face the duo of Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in a mixed tag team match, Roman Reigns will team up with The Undertaker to face Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a tag team matchup on July 14.

However, expect it to be the mere start of things as Vince McMahon would be looking to book an impeccable match card for Extreme Rules, given the low viewership and increasing competition.

So, without further ado, in this article, we take a look at 3 huge matches WWE could be planning for Extreme Rules.

#3 The Miz vs Bray Wyatt

It looks to be on the cards.

Bray Wyatt and his firefly fun house segments have been the talk of the town for the past month or so. However, speculation of a potential return of The Eater of Worlds to the WWE ring sooner than later has been making rounds all over the Internet for the last week and given how things unfolded last night on Raw, it does not seem too far.

Yes, Bray Wyatt's Witch, Abby was seen stalking The Miz during a backstage segment this week on Raw. Thus, a potential feud between the former leader of the Wyatt family and the A-lister leading to a classic match at Extreme Rules could be on the cards.

1 / 3 NEXT