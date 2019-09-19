3 huge matches WWE could be planning for Hell in a Cell 2019

Hell in a Cell is just a few weeks away

Clash of Champions 2019 is in the rearview mirror now and WWE has well and truly started gearing up for its next pay-per-view- Hell in a Cell. Scheduled for October 6, 2019, the event will emanate from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

After the huge success of the recently concluded Clash of Champions, WWE is riding high on momentum and it would like to continue doing the good work, leading up to the pay-per-view.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE announced two huge matches - Seth Rollins vs The Fiend for the Universal Championship, and Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship, for October 6.

It should be noted that both these matches are going to take place inside the hellish structure. Furthermore, given the recent turn of events, expect WWE's ceeative team to book a few high profile clashes in the coming weeks.

In this article, we are going to take a look at 3 such huge matches, WWE could be planning for Hell in a Cell 2019.

#3 Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs Harper and Rowan in a Tag Team matchup

It looks totally on the cards.

While it was speculated that a high-profile feud between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan would kick-off after Clash of Champions, it seems WWE has some other plans, at least for the time being.

After making a shocking return at Clash of Champions to help Rowan secure a major win over Reigns, Harper once again joined forces with his former partner to decimate both Bryan and Reigns on the last episode of SmackDown.

Thus, there is no denying the fact that WWE has thrown the breadcrumbs for a potential epic tag team matchup for Hell in a Cell.

Given the stature of Superstars involved in this feud, it will surely help WWE boost viewership.

