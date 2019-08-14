3 big mistakes WWE made over SummerSlam weekend

Jake Sasko FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 593 // 14 Aug 2019, 04:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

They could have done great things

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam weekend is all but wrapped, with NXT Takeover on Saturday, SummerSlam on Sunday, and Monday Night Raw. WWE did a lot of great things over the weekend, as Bray Wyatt's new Fiend character made his debut against Finn Balor and everybody loved it. NXT Takeover allowed Io Shirai and Candice LeRae to have one of the best women's matches in WWE history. The match was in some people's opinion, including mine, better than the main event between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole which was, of course, also great. Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins had an awesome match in the main event of SummerSlam. Elsewhere on Raw, Cedric Alexander and Drew McIntyre had a really good match and Sasha Banks made her return to the company for the first time since WrestleMania, turning heel on Natalya. But not everything is perfect in the world, and WWE could have done some things better. These are 3 huge mistakes WWE made over SummerSlam weekend.

#3 The Kabuki Warriors not winning the Women's Tag Team Championships

It was time

When it comes to in-ring ability in the women's division most people aren't in the same league as Asuka and Kairi Sane. Some people like Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks are up to par, but most are nowhere near the level of the Kabuki Warriors.

WWE decided last week to finally take the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships off of the IIconics and put them on Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Nikki is really good in the ring and Alexa is pretty over with the fans and great on the mic. But the Kabuki Warriors have done nothing since Kairi Sane was called up after WrestleMania, and if WWE doesn't do something with them soon they are going to be forgotten about by most people.

This was the time to do it but WWE chose not to. If they don't pull the trigger with the team soon, it will be a huge mistake by the company.

1 / 2 NEXT