3 Huge returns WWE could be planning for SummerSlam 2022 

Scheduled for July 30, 2022, WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam 2022, will air live from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

While WWE has announced eight high-profile bouts for the event so far, the biggest attraction arguably is the Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Apart from the main event bout, fans will witness the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, and many such high-profile names in action on July 30.

On another note, WWE could be planning a few returns for its upcoming event to lay down the trails for fresh feuds and add that shock value to the show. Rumors of such huge returns are already running wild on the internet.

So without further ado, let's look at three returns that the company could be planning for SummerSlam:

#3. Bayley

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Bayley has now officially been out of action for ONE FULL YEAR now.



Crazy.



Only a matter of time 🤞🤞🤞 Bayley has now officially been out of action for ONE FULL YEAR now.Crazy.Only a matter of time 🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/Sw0caOLBUD BAYLEY 365 SAYS RESPECT THE INJURED!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… BAYLEY 365 SAYS RESPECT THE INJURED!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Bayley has been off WWE TV due to an ACL injury sustained during training last year. While the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been out of action for over a year, rumors have it that she could likely return to WWE at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

As per reports, The Role Model is scheduled to be in Nashville next weekend and could make a blockbuster return to the company on July 30. WWE could have her return after Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey to lay down the breadcrumbs for a high-profile feud.

Don't be surprised if Bayley returns at SummerSlam to attack Morgan after her match against The Rowdy One.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Rhea Ripley is dealing with a brain injury. Rhea Ripley is dealing with a brain injury. https://t.co/x24PkPEpTZ

Rhea Ripley missed a shot at Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank after suffering a brain injury. While The Eradicator was expected to return to the company following the premium live event, it wasn't meant to be. However, the possibility of WWE saving the same for July 30 can't be ruled out.

Given that the former RAW Women's Champion has unfinished business with Belair, the creative team could have the Judgment Day member show up at the event following The EST's match with Becky Lynch.

Who knows, WWE could even have her play some role in the championship bout to lay the foundation for a three-way feud.

#1. Goldberg returns to WWE at SummerSlam

Goldberg has been off WWE TV since his loss against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. However, speculations of a high-profile match between the former world champion and Riddle are rife, thanks to a video posted by WWE on its YouTube channel.

The video shows a confrontation between the duo backstage during SummerSlam 2019. It is rumored that WWE could be planning a high-profile bout between the former adversaries shortly.

Thus, it won't be surprising if the company decides to have the WCW legend return to WWE at SummerSlam to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same. The creative team could have Goldberg return after Riddle's match against Rollins to challenge The Original Bro for a high-stakes feud.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Goldberg return to WWE at SummerSlam 2022 to challenge Riddle for a match? Yes No 26 votes so far