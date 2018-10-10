3 Huge Surprises That Could Still Be Announced For SmackDown 1000

SmackDown 1000 looks to be shaping up nicely!

Well, with SmackDown 1000 only one week away, the episode is shaping up to be nothing short of monumental!

After seeing what WWE pulled off with the Raw 25 celebrations earlier this year, the bar had been set very high for SmackDown's millennial celebration.

With Rey Mysterio set to take on Shinsuke Nakamura, Batista returning as Evolution are set to reunite on the show, Edge scheduled to appear and Undertaker booked too, you could argue that it really couldn't get much bigger better.

SmackDown, though has been on a 19-year rollercoaster, from being pre-recorded and living in the shadows of Raw to then going live - and even bagging a move to FOX next year set to make it WWE's flagship show broadcasting on a Friday night.

While SmackDown 1000 will be a celebration of the history of the show, you've got to think that WWE will know the eyes of the world, and their new broadcasters, will be on the product - so it has to be larger than life.

So, will the surprises keep coming? If so, here are three big ones that could make SmackDown Live that little bit bigger...

#3 A nostalgic set up

Will we see the legendary fist return?

Well, with WWE's recently cull on different sets and pyro outwith WrestleMania, this might be a long shot - but if we learned one thing from RAW 25, it's that WWE does love going all out for monumental shows.

RAW 25 did emanate from two different venues, which is unique in its own right, but we did see a unique, retro set in the Manhattan Center,.

The "fist" stage set may be one of the most iconic SmackDown sets of all time, outwith potentially the parallel oval set, and it really would make the whole night so much more special.

I'm sure we'll see it in video packages looking back at the past two decades on milestone episode, but to see it physically represented during the show would be incredible and could just set the tone perfectly.

The Manhattan Center was a throwback!

