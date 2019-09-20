3 Huge things WWE could be planning for SmackDown's FOX debut

Sting is being advertised for the October 4th edition of SmackDown. It could be on the cards.

In case there is a wrestling fan out there that did not know, SmackDown will be moving to FOX on October 4th, 2019. WWE has already started its build toward the big move.

While WWE has already announced some high profile names like: The Undertaker, Sting, Bill Goldberg, Kurt Angle, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Hulk Hogan, and so on, the company also announced a blockbuster matchup between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar.

Obviously, it wouldn't be wrong to say that SmackDown's FOX debut promises to be an epic saga.

Given the show is just 2 weeks away, the WWE rumor mill has been buzzing with speculations and predictions for the event. Given how things unfolded this week in WWE, the excitement and anticipation among fans regarding the event has been skyrocketing.

In an effort to feed the widespread curiosity in the WWE Universe, we are going to discuss three huge things WWE could be planning for SmackDown's FOX debut.

#3 The Rock makes a surprising return

The Rock could be in the cards.

Even though The Rock is not currently advertised for SmackDown's debut on FOX, his return could be one of the many surprises WWE might have planned for the night.

According to recent reports, WWE has approached the former WWE Champion to kickstart SmackDown's journey on FOX. Chances of 'The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment' making a surprising return are higher than ever.

This grand spectacle would not be complete without The Rock's charismatic presence on the show, as 'The People's Champion' has been instrumental to SmackDown's success over the years. As a matter of fact, it was The Rock who first coined the term SmackDown, so it would make complete sense if WWE had 'The Brahma Bull' show up on October 4th to kick things off in grand fashion.

