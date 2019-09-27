3 Huge things WWE could be planning for the upcoming draft

Finn Balor is expected to return sooner than later.

WWE has already announced that it's next draft will be taking place over a two-night event on the October 11th and 14th edition of SmackDown and RAW respectively. To add interest, WWE Superstars will be appearing alongside FOX and NBC Universal personalities, who will be there to announce their select picks from each respective brand.

This will also mark the beginning of a strict brand split and the end of the unpopular 'Wild Card Rule.' The rule severely limited the idea of a true brand split, defeated the purpose of having two distinct brands, and made a mockery of brand rivalries. WWE needed to eliminate the rule and have done so accordingly.

With just two weeks remaining for one of the most high profile WWE drafts in history, the Internet is buzzing with speculation and predictions. To feed into this widespread curiosity, we take a look at three huge things WWE could be planning for the upcoming draft.

#3 Brock Lesnar gets drafted to SmackDown

Expect WWE to push Brock Lesnar as the new face of the Blue Brand

Brock Lesnar made a stunning return two weeks ago on SmackDown Live to lay waste to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. While WWE went on to announce a blockbuster matchup between the two for SmackDown's debut on FOX, the outcome of this match could give us a fair idea of Brock Lesnar's fate in the upcoming draft.

It is highly speculated that Brock Lesnar could become the new WWE Champion on the October 4th edition of SmackDown and that seems highly likely. 'The Beast Incarnate' has always been the go-to guy for Vince McMahon whenever it comes to ratings and viewership.

Expect WWE to push Lesnar as the face of Friday Night SmackDown and the former Universal Champion seems highly likely to be drafted on the Blue Brand.

